Earthquake of 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale in Romania

An earthquake of 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale was registered in Romania, Thursday morning, at 06:50, announced the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics.

The earthquake did not cause damage, no calls to 112 were registered and there were no victims, Raed Arafat, secretary of state in the Ministry of the Interior, said.

The earthquake was revised three times and was strongly felt in Bucharest, but also in other cities in the country and in the Republic of Moldova, especially on the upper floors of the blocks.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) explained why it did not send the RO-Alert message, but the population received an alert from Android about 10 seconds before the earthquake. Several users claim that they did not receive the OS alert.

Initially information pointed to a 5.5 or 5.3 on the Richter scale, but eventually the earthquake was revised to 5.4 on the Richter scale and 148.8 km.

It is the strongest earthquake after the one on October 28, 2018 (5.8 degrees on Richter). The last earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale occurred on October 27, 2004.