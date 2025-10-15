“Economics of Education and Leadership MBA” Kicks Off

The first cohort of students enrolled in the first MBA program in Southeastern Europe dedicated to professionals shaping the educational system – Economics of Education and Leadership (EEL) – has officially kicked off.

This inaugural edition brings together 29 future leaders capable of transforming education in Romania – through equitable and high-quality development policies in every school, school inspectorate, municipality, or ministry.

Participants come from diverse backgrounds, including education experts, teachers, managers of public and private schools, representatives of education-focused NGOs, and employees from the Ministry of Education and Research.

Over the course of two years, participants will receive training in professional development, interdisciplinary education, and will acquire advanced leadership and management skills.

“The launch of this MBA marks a pivotal moment for education in Romania. The program will equip education leaders with the skills needed to transform the system and reduce disparities between regions and communities. It is a real opportunity to prepare a new generation of experts capable of implementing reforms at the national level,” said Prof. Nicolae Istudor, Rector of ASE.

“Romania needs leaders with vision who can transform education from within and the ability to build bridges between schools, communities, and the economy. Through this MBA program, we are investing in people who can align real system needs with the needs of the community. It is a concrete step toward professionalizing educational leadership and creating a national network of managers who can drive lasting change. We hope this model will be expanded and replicated in as many localities as possible, with support from public and private partners,” said Yasser El-Gammal, Country Director of the World Bank.

As part of the MBA program, the World Bank contributed to the curriculum design and faculty training with the aim of disseminating best practices in education economics and leadership at international level.

“The MBA in Economics of Education and Leadership is an essential program for specialists who aspire to make a meaningful contribution to the education sector, shape effective policies, and support the development of a well-prepared workforce for a competitive economy,” said Bogdan Ion, Country Managing Partner, EY Romania and Moldova.

“This MBA is a natural continuation of everything we’ve built through the School Leadership and Management Academy, an AVE initiative run over five years and completed by over 260 school principals in Romania. They play a key role in the deep and sustainable transformation of the education system, and AVE understands they need support to grow, collaborate, and create real learning experiences. Our goal is to prepare future leaders who can fundamentally change education, anchored in economics, public policy, and operational reality,” said Simona Pavelescu, Executive Director of AVE.

Teaching will be provided by an academic team composed of professors from ASE, recognized for their expertise in economics, education, and leadership, as well as guest lecturers from top European institutions. In addition, local experts from education, business, and culture will enrich the learning process by offering participants practical and relevant perspectives on the topics covered.