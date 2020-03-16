Education minister: Schools remain closed in Romania till after Easter

Education minister, Monica Anisie, has said that schools will remain closed during the state of emergency announced by President Klaus Iohannis.

“We have no deadline so far for the period during which schools are closed, but they will remain closed during the state of emergency. It is clear schools will be closed during this time, they will be closed until after Easter”, minister Anisie told HotNews.ro.

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Saturday night that he is declaring state of emergency as of Monday, March 16, due to the novel Coronavirus epidemic.

This state of emergency will allow the allotment of more funds for necessary medicines and medical equipment, under simplified procedures.

The state of emergency is stipulated by article 93 of the Romanian Constitution, but also by the emergency ordinance no 1/1999.

Under a state of emergency, authorities might also limit or ban the movement of persons or vehicles in certain areas, or to temporary close some gas stations, some restaurants, cafes, clubs, casinos, headquarters of some public institutions and associations, and to order food rationing or to forbid road, railway, naval, river or air traffic on certain routes.