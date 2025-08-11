Education Unions: “We Will Boycott the Start of the School Year”

Education unionists announced on Monday, after meeting with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, that they will boycott the start of the school year in protest against the government’s measures to reduce the budget deficit. They said they explained to the prime minister that increasing teaching hours and merging some schools would have “negative effects,” but to no avail.

“We had a one-and-a-half-hour discussion with the Prime Minister of Romania. Unfortunately, all our arguments regarding the effects of the measures taken by the Bolojan government were heard, but we received no commitment from the prime minister to reconsider them,” said Simion Hăncescu, president of the Free Education Trade Unions Federation (FSLI), on Monday at the government headquarters after talks with Prime Minister Bolojan.

He added, “We argued each measure separately – increasing teaching hours, raising the number of students per class, reducing the hourly pay rate – and demonstrated that all of these will have negative effects on both colleagues and students.”

The union leader said, however, that the prime minister did not understand their concerns. “Since we have nothing concrete, we can only say that protests will continue and will grow after the school year begins. I asked the prime minister to conduct a more thorough analysis, warning him that the next school year will be chaotic because, I repeat, there will be extensive protest actions,” Hăncescu continued.

“School won’t start on September 8”

Marius Nistor, president of the “Spiru Haret” Education Trade Unions Federation, also spoke about boycott and protests.

“When government representatives do not want to listen or understand these messages, it is clearly our moral duty to continue with these protest actions. Protests will continue in front of the Ministry of Education, will expand to the government building, and on September 8, school will not start. We will boycott the start of the school year,” said union leader Marius Nistor.

“In other words, the school year will start here, in front of the Government and the Cotroceni Palace. Education cannot be treated like accounting. Other European countries in crisis have not hit two essential systems: education and health. We should take example from them,” the unionist added.

Nine days of protests

Education trade unions resumed protests Monday morning in front of the Ministry of Education and Research, unhappy with the provisions of the so-called “Bolojan Law.” Protesters, now on the ninth day, demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, Daniel David.

The education unions are also calling on Bucharest’s mayor, Nicușor Dan, to intervene to stop measures from Law no. 141/2025.

Among the contested measures are those increasing teaching hours by two, reducing the hourly pay rate, and merging small schools. Unionists warn these measures will lead to job losses, a decline in education quality, and an unprecedented crisis in the system.

Initially, unions announced daily pickets until August 6, but protests continued on August 7, 8, and 11. On September 8, the first day of the new school year, a national rally is planned in Bucharest, with unionists estimating over 30,000 members will attend.

Hăncescu also said that unionists will consult teachers nationwide to decide whether to call a general strike after the school year begins.