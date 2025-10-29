100 Primary Teachers Join Program Boosting Literacy & Thinking

InfinitEdu mentors bring the Generația Smart/The Smart Generation program to Galați. 100 primary school teachers from across the county are joining an innovative program that provides access to modern educational technologies and practical tools designed to strengthen their pupils’ reading comprehension and critical thinking skills.

The program, running from October 4, 2025, to August 30, 2026, will equip teachers to support the 2,000 pupils in their classrooms to deeply understand what they read, to use and reflect on texts in order to develop autonomous thinking and broaden their knowledge.

Teachers receive licenses granting free access to the Generația Smart platform, which provides interactive teaching, learning, and assessment methods validated by experts, alongside lesson plans and tools aligned with the national curriculum. The platform also offers free tests to measure not only pupils’ knowledge, but also how they apply learning in real-life situations, an important step in developing critical thinking. Teachers can track progress in vocabulary, reading fluency, and post-reading reflection. Educators using the platform also receive individual certificates of participation.

Of the 100 teachers enrolled, 50 will attend a hands-on course delivered by expert educators, focused on innovative teaching methods. They will also receive individual mentoring to adapt what they learn to the real needs of their pupils.

In the summer of 2026, literacy workshops will be organized in the form of week-long camps. During July and August, 50 children most in need of additional support will be selected by teachers and the project team. They will learn through play, reading, and writing in an interactive setting. At the same time, teachers will receive educational kits and guidance from literacy mentors to help them adapt these experiences to their pupils’ real needs.

“The mentors supporting teachers are practitioners who have successfully applied best practices in functional literacy in their own classrooms. The results they achieved with their pupils are proof that the proposed changes in teaching, learning, and assessment ensure no child is left behind,” said Daniela Stoicescu, President of InfinitEdu.

Participating in the summer workshops gives children the chance to make visible progress in literacy and independent thinking skills. Activities are designed to help them enrich their vocabulary, improve reading fluency, and strengthen their ability to understand and reflect on texts. At the same time, children are encouraged to ask questions, engage in discussions, extract relevant information, and make connections between different ideas. These objectives target not only immediate progress, but also the long-term development of core skills that support their school journey.

“Developing literacy, critical thinking, and autonomous learning skills is the driving force that can transform children’s academic results and long-term success. Through Generatia Smart, we show that when teachers, institutions, and the private sector join efforts, sustainable initiatives can take shape, giving children the chance to build visible thinking routines with real impact on their future. We thank our partners InfinitEdu and OMV Petrom for the trust and support that make this endeavor possible,” said Andreea Nistor, Development Director at Digital Nation.

Starting in autumn 2025, the Generația Smart platform will also include a numeracy (mathematics) module, available to teachers in Galați, further expanding the educational pathway with new practical resources.