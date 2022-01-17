12yo girl of Romanian origin living on Italian island remains the only pupil in her school

Alessia, a 12-year-old girl born to Romanian parents, remained the only high school student on the Italian island of Capraia. Even if the situation is unusual, the student says that she is not bothered at all and she is really happy because the teachers’ attention is focused exclusively on her.

Alessia Vrâncianu has Romanian parents, but was born in Italy. Her family lives on the island of Capraia in the Tuscan archipelago, about 60 km from the coastal town of Livorno and 30 from the island of Corsica. A total of 376 people live on the island, which has been largely declared a natural park. The school where Alessia attends also includes a primary school and a kindergarten.

Until last year, Alessia had another colleague, Jessica, who is also her friend. However, Jessica moved to the mainland with her parents. Although she was not at all pleased that her friend had left, Alessia got used to the situation. “I am just happy. I have a school just for me, excellent teachers who follow me at all times, friends who come to visit me every weekend, “she told Corriere della Sera.

Alessia has three teachers and the opportunity to take some online lessons at a high school in Livorno. She also goes to this school a few days a month to interact directly with other students her age.

Stefania Benedetti, the principal of the school on the island, says that Alessia has adapted very well to the current situation and that her results are excellent. “We are very happy even if there were some reservations at the beginning, but Alessia is learning, she is calm and has good grades in all subjects,” she said.