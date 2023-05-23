2nd day of the general strike in schools. PM to have talks with the associations of parents and students

The teachers are not giving in and continue the general strike on Tuesday, with the education unions demanding “a credible solution” to their wage demands. They require that a starting teacher have a salary of 4,000 lei, and a teacher at the end of his career to receive 7,000 lei in hand. On Monday, no official resumed negotiations with the unionists.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă had consultations with the representatives of parents’ and students’ associations at Palatul Victoriei on Tuesday. The PM asked them to support the Government’s efforts to end the strike in education, while promising that the Government will come up with a timetable for solving salary problems.

Prime Minister Niculae Ciucă also called on the teaching staff to return to the classroom, “especially in this extremely important period for students”, claiming that “the Government is ready to implement the vision of student-centered education”.

“Please be part of the solution and support our efforts to end this strike that affects us all. Wage issues will be resolved in the unitary wage law, we need trust. We will come up with a timetable for resolving the wage issues,” said Ciucă during the meeting, according to some sources. The Prime Minister stated that if necessary, he will hold as many meetings as are necessary to stop the strike, but within the legal framework.

The ordinance with the measures for teachers, aimed at beginners, teachers from disadvantaged areas, will enter the government meeting on Friday. The prime minister told the representatives of students and parents that all the problems accumulated over thirty years cannot be solved at once, but he emphasized that the priority of all is the students.

The PM’s message and meeting with the representatives of parents and students came just after the Senate passed the education laws, which the opposition announced they are challenging in the Constitutional Court.

In most schools in Romania, classes will not be held for the second day in a row, this being the first general strike after 18 years. Unions and governors have not met to resume talks, but have been messaging each other remotely.

The freezing of the school year is not taken into account in any scenario, the state secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sorin Ion, said on Monday. He told Radio România Actualită that between 60 and 70% of school employees were on strike on Monday and that the Ministry of Education will not make public the lists with participation percentages, by school, because it could lead to a labeling of the units of education. “Anyway, the amplitude of the protest movement is an important one,” the state secretary emphasized.

In Iasi, for example, teachers massively participated in the general strike. The teachers from only one school out of the 216 existing in Iaşi county are not participating in the strike, the union leaders claiming that the education process in Iaşi is paralyzed.

The Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai, said on Monday that the leaders of the coalition are willing to meet “anytime, now and immediately” with the teachers who are on strike to solve the problems and resume classes.

Budai claimed, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace that he is waiting for a response from the unions after the meeting on Sunday, although the union leaders in education have already announced that they do not accept the Government’s proposals.

Trade unions said no invitation for talks today

On the other hand, the trade unions from education said the government had made no invitation for talks today.

“We are willing to negotiate at any time, at any time, wherever the Government wants, there is no answer from them, only statements”, said Marius Nistor.

Regarding the meeting between Nicolae Ciucă and the representatives of the parents, Nistor said that this will only demonstrate that “there is no dispute between teachers, parents and students” “We have the same interests, most of them are with us and support us. The solution lies with the Government. We were not called to negotiations, we are available, but it seems that they do not have the necessary time to come up with concrete answers to the legitimate demands of the teaching staff. We don’t need bonuses, but decent wages. Many colleagues leave the system through retirement or choose another system. Very few enter the system and very few have a vocation. Parents should be understanding towards us, we don’t want anyone’s harm, we need the support of the lot, it would be appropriate to be in solidarity”, said the union leader.

According to Marius Nistor, the strike will last as long as the union members want, that is, “until a credible solution from the government.” Political sources claim that Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă will meet with the trade unionists from Education on Tuesday afternoon.