A Guide On Paragraph Writing For Dummies

Ah, the paragraph. The building block of all writings. Whether it is a novel, an essay, or a passage in your diary, paragraphs are essential. We have all heard the word, but the truth is, there is still a lot of confusion about the basics of paragraph composition. If you still feel a bit stumped about the process of paragraph writing, you’re not alone.

You'll be able to write the perfect paragraphs, watching how it transforms your entire story.

What Is a Paragraph Anyway?

A paragraph is technically a group of sentences. The golden rule that we are all taught in school is that they must be no more than four sentences. This is a great rule, but there are exceptions to that rule, which is especially true for emphasis, with some professional writers creating one-sentence paragraphs meant to capture the reader’s attention.

So, a paragraph is made up of sentences, but it’s not that simple. The sentences in a paragraph should have some structure and order-flowing together. That being said, creating paragraphs takes a bit of previous planning and some editing once you’re finished. For some secrets to constructing the perfect paragraphs, read-on for a fool-proof guide that will take your writing from drab to fab!

Unity is Key

There is nothing worse in a story, blog, or journal entry that throws the flow out the window like unorganized sentences. Remember, you’re telling a story, and stories have order. Think of the famous phrase when we want to know more, “and then what happened?”. Use this as a guide to organizing your sentences and getting them in an order that makes sense.

To execute this like a pro, you may first start with a plan. Organize your entire story and then think about what part you want to introduce in each paragraph. Once you have your ideas clear, the writing part becomes easy, acting as a guide to what your next sentences will look like. You can always go back and edit, so make sure that you have the order first and then go back, read over it, and see if it makes sense to you.

Order is Also Key

So, not only is unity key, but the order is as well. It is true not only for the paragraph alone but for all the paragraphs in your piece. We’re not focusing on the entire story here, though, just single paragraphs. To keep things in order, you’ll need to focus on the events in the story and how they happened. Plus, keep in mind that you have to put something to put all of these thoughts together in a readable way.

Transition words are the glue that pieces both sentences and paragraphs together. Now, don’t get too crazy putting then, next, after that, in each sentence. Doing this, you’ll risk sounding very elementary in your idea (you remember your first how-to paper, right?). Think about picking up where you left off in the last sentence and telling your story in a way that makes sense.

And… Understanding is Also Key

We know, we know. We have said that each is key, but they are! Just as important as unity and order is understanding. When readers are making their way through your sentences and reading what you have to say, they paint a picture in their heads and follow the storyline. The best writers out there can create images just like movies, creating a continuous flow of events that captivates readers.

While you might not be there yet, don't get discouraged. Make sure that the point you want to make in each paragraph is conveyed clearly. Once you're done, it is helpful to read over it and think whether that is the message conveyed in your writing. If not, try and be a bit clearer. How can you be more explicit in your sentences, you ask? Well, you can start by taking these suggestions:

Avoiding long, drawn-out sentences

Eliminating ‘word baggage’ that isn’t necessary for each sentence

Taking it easy on advanced vocabulary (who are you trying to impress here?)

Always Get Someone to Read It

If you’re still having doubts about your paragraph, get someone else to read it. Sometimes, when you’ve read something over and over, you start to see it differently. Using a fresh pair of eyes, they can tell you whether it makes sense or give suggestions on organizing your thoughts more effectively. It is best to let multiple people read what you have written, getting feedback from each one.

Try a couple of friends and maybe professors or professionals in your field, using their critiques to help you create better-constructed paragraphs. Remember, they are used to build up your story and need some sort of structure to make sense in your story.

Organization Is Also (You Guessed It) Key!

Before you even start writing, it is best to get your thoughts in order. This is perhaps more important than the writing part and makes all of the writing much easier. Start by planning your main idea. Then, think of your plot. In what order do you want events to go in your story? What new things do you want to introduce to the readers in each paragraph?

Answering these questions, you’ll have a better grasp on how to make your paragraphs flow. Using your plot and notes as a guide, Organize each paragraph into sections of different parts of the story. Then, all you’ll have to do is start writing and let your thoughts flow from your brain to your fingertips, straight to your story.

Practice Always Makes It Perfect!

Just like with anything out there, writing takes practice. There are very few people out there that are born with the gift of telling stories. Those of us who do not have a bit of work on our hands. Practicing writing, though, is fun, and you can use any topic under the sun. You can write about anything, using it as a way to practice organizing sentences, paragraphs, and your entire story.

Remember, when you write your next paragraphs, be sure that you consider all of your key elements:

Unity

Order

Understanding

Focusing on these few things, you’ll see improvement in no time, creating engaging paragraphs that your readers will want to read over and over again.