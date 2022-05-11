Adobe Romania completely transforms an algorithm laboratory at Bucharest’s Polytechnic University

Adobe Romania, the largest Adobe R&D office in Europe, focused on software development, modernizes an algorithm laboratory for students of the Faculty of Automation and Computers at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB).

With Adobe’s support, the lab has been equipped with 21 state-of-the-art computers, video projectors, whiteboards, ergonomic desks, and chairs from Herman Miller. The renovation of the laboratory used for the Analysis and Design of Algorithms courses, completed this week, comprising interior design solutions, space design, electrical installation, repairs and painting, floor replacement, lighting equipment, shutters, and air conditioning.

„The Faculty of Automation and Computers in Bucharest is one of the most appreciated educational institutions in Romania and trains highly competent IT engineers. Many of their graduates become our colleagues, and through long-term collaboration with UPB, and our actions to modernize and equip the university laboratories, we aim to align Romanian academic standards with the most innovative IT technologies“, said Cris Radu, Site Leader Adobe Romania, and VP of Engineering.

“Together with Adobe Romania, we are happy to inaugurate a state-of-the-art laboratory for Computer and Information Technology students studying Algorithm Analysis and Algorithm Design – two essential subjects for a future specialist in computer science and IT- says Associate Prof. Dr Eng. Traian Rebedea

“The Algorithms Lab represents a new stage of innovation and collaboration between Adobe and the Faculty of Automation and Computers. We are already bound by a strong tradition of partnership and a close consultation on the challenges of excellence in engineering education. The modernized Algorithms laboratory will offer students and teachers an incentive for discovering bleeding edge technologies and for reinventing Romania through technology”- says Prof. Dr. Eng. Răzvan Rughiniș, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Automation and Computers at UPB.

Strategic partnership between Adobe Romania and the Faculty of Automation and Computers, UPB Bucharest.

At the beginning of the year, Adobe Romania concluded a partnership with the Faculty of Automation and Computers at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. This partnership establishes the general framework for cooperation to improve relations with students, increase their competitiveness in the labor market, and the quality of education, research, and more sustainable socio-economic development in an increasingly competitive industry.

”In this partnership, we contribute to the training of graduates in an increasingly competitive industry, one that is constantly transforming. Together with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, we laid the foundations for a strategy to prepare students for their chosen career” Cris Radu also stated.

Through this agreement, which validates the long-term relationship between the two organizations, the partners have identified several directions for development. On the one side, Adobe Romania continues and expands its involvement in updating the study and extra-curricular programs organized by the faculty – in internship and mentoring activities – and on the other hand, the faculty promotes on its platforms the internship positions opened by Adobe.