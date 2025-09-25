In Romania, primary school students spend 46% of their total school time on foundational subjects — mathematics, reading, writing, and literature — compared to the OECD average of 41%. In lower secondary school (middle school), this share drops to 29% in Romania, still slightly above the OECD average of 27%[1].

This strong emphasis on core subjects often comes at the expense of complementary areas such as computer science, natural sciences, foreign languages, and arts, which receive less instructional time than in many other European countries.

At the other end of the spectrum are Nordic countries, where the proportion of school time spent on core subjects is significantly lower, allowing more space for complementary disciplines: in Denmark, just 35% of classroom time is dedicated to core subjects; in Iceland, 36%; and in Finland and Estonia, 38%. The highest proportions of school time allocated to mathematics, reading, writing, and literature are found in Croatia (50%), Slovakia (49%), and Sweden, Luxembourg, and Germany (48%).

“We now know that the way to help a child develop optimally is to help create connections in her brain—her whole brain—that develop skills that lead to better relationships, better mental health, and more meaningful lives”, explains Dr. Daniel Siegel, physician, author, and expert in interpersonal neurobiology. Dr. Daniel Siegel will speak at ParentED Fest 2025 in Bucharest on October 4th, as part of the festival’s main conference lineup.

Moreover, Romanian primary school students attend just 540 mandatory hours of school per year, placing the country among those with the lowest instruction time in Europe. Only Bulgaria (507 hours/year) and Croatia (473 hours/year) fall below Romania.

At the opposite end, the countries with the highest number of school hours at the primary level include Denmark (1,000 hours/year), the Netherlands (940 hours/year), Luxembourg (927 hours/year), and Italy (917 hours/year).

The data is sourced from the latest OECD report on education systems in member countries — Education at a Glance 2025[2].

In terms of school holidays, Romania offers a total of 16.6 weeks off per year, well above the OECD average of 13.5 weeks[3].

The longest school holidays in primary education are found in Latvia and Lithuania, where children have 17 weeks off annually. Conversely, the shortest cumulative holiday periods are in Denmark (10.6 weeks), the Netherlands (11 weeks), and Norway (11.4 weeks), followed by Czech Republic (12 weeks) and the United Kingdom — with 12.2 weeks in Scotland and 12.8 weeks in England.

„The fact that Romanian students spend less time in school, while focusing so heavily on foundational subjects, raises concerns about the balance between academic content and the development of social and emotional skills,” says Diana Bălan, founder of ParentED Fest. “Holistic education is about preparing children not only to solve math problems or write correctly, but also to develop creativity, critical thinking, resilience, and the ability to build healthy relationships. If we don’t make room for these dimensions, we risk raising adults who are technically competent but emotionally overwhelmed”.

ParentED Fest, the largest parenting event in Romania, will take place on October 4–5, 2025, in Bucharest.

Now in its second edition, the event will bring together world-class experts in the field of raising and caring for children: Maggie Dent, a recognized expert in parenting and author of books on balanced child development; Dr. Laura Markham, psychologist and bestselling author on connection-based parenting; Dr. Shefali, an internationally renowned clinical psychologist, who returns to ParentED Fest for the second time, after the success of last year’s edition; Dr. Gordon Neufeld, a psychologist specializing in child development and a pioneer in the field of attachment; Tamara Neufeld Strijack, therapist and author; and Dr. Daniel Siegel, a world-renowned neuropsychiatrist and pioneer in the integration of neuroscience with psychology.

