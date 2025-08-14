ASE Bucharest Launches Education MBA for Teachers & Leaders

According to data from the Ministry of Education’s report on the state of higher education in Romania for the 2022–2023 academic year, only 1,948 out of the total 240,000 teachers in Romania’s public education system have completed postgraduate studies and courses.

Thus, only 0.8% of the total teaching staff nationwide are pursuing advanced forms of professional development, according to data provided by the Ministry of Education and analyzed by Bucharest Business School. This is an alarming percentage, given that the low level of continuing training among teachers directly contributes to maintaining poor results among students, with Romania ranking among the European countries with the highest rates of functional illiteracy.

The Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), through its business school—Bucharest Business School—is launching the “Economics of Education and Leadership MBA” program, starting in October. This MBA is dedicated to a broad and diverse audience, including decision-makers from the Ministries of Education, Economy, Finance, Defense, and other relevant government sectors; education experts; university professors; school inspectors; mayors; school principals; NGOs; and private sector representatives interested in reforming the education system.

The MBA program also supports the national objective that, by 2030, Romania will reach a 17.4% adult participation rate (ages 25–64) in lifelong learning, compared to just 5.4% in 2022, according to the National Strategy for Adult Continuing Education. Although this indicator has increased compared to previous years (1.3% in 2019), the gap with the European average (11.98%) remains significant, according to public data analyzed by Bucharest Business School.

“Without serious investment in the professional development of teachers, we cannot talk about quality education. This MBA fills a major gap in Romania’s educational offering and directly contributes to transforming the organizational culture in schools. Moreover, the professional development of teachers can have a substantial impact on shaping future generations, while also contributing to a more balanced society and a stronger economy,” said Vasile Alecsandru Strat, Dean of Bucharest Business School, ASE.

The program combines modern tools for leadership, educational management, public policy, and innovation, offering teachers not only a top-tier academic journey but also concrete tools to become real agents of change in education.

The MBA in Economics and Leadership in Education targets a wide range of professionals from education and related fields: policymakers, institutional leaders, school inspectors, as well as representatives from the private or non-profit sectors involved in educational initiatives.

Designed to meet the needs of active professionals, the program spans two years, is organized into four semesters, covering 16 modules, and follows a hybrid format with 70% in-person sessions and 30% online sessions via Zoom. This learning model combines flexibility with academic rigor, providing a study experience tailored to a demanding work schedule while remaining focused on real impact.

The relevance of such training is further underscored by the current context, in which the average gross annual salary of a teacher in Romania is almost half that of teaching staff in Western European countries such as Germany, France, or Italy, according to the latest data from the European Commission.

Applications are open until September 23 on the official website https://bbs.ase.ro, where full details about the program, structure, and admission criteria can also be found.