BCR Launches 4th LifeLab Edition to Support Teachers in Finance

In October, Financial Education Month, Banca Comercială Română (BCR) announces the launch of the fourth edition of the national LifeLab program, bringing financial education closer to teachers and students, regardless of the subject taught.

Starting this edition, the program introduces a new component – the development of a community of teacher-ambassadors who help their colleagues build confidence through financial education, understand its importance across all subjects, and use the free resources available on the LifeLab.ro platform.

The project is carried out in partnership with the Association of Private Schools in Romania (ASP), Eduino Association, and Education for Success Association.

“Money is part of almost every aspect of our lives, which is why we believe financial education should be taught in every school subject. That’s what LifeLab does – interdisciplinary financial education since 2022.

This year’s edition brings a paradigm shift – we give teachers the opportunity to become ambassadors of financial education and to carry forward the program’s values in their communities, becoming mentors for colleagues interested in integrating financial concepts into their classrooms. When teachers have confidence in themselves, they pass it on to their students, fostering generations prepared for life, who understand the world they live in and know they can make good choices,” says Nicoleta Deliu-Pașol, BCR Communication & CSR Director.

Teachers integrate, LifeLab rewards

Teachers who wish to introduce financial education in their classes, regardless of the subject they teach, can win prizes in the LifeLab competition.

The national competition runs from October 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, and is open to teachers from all levels of education in Romania – preschool, primary, lower secondary, and high school – who apply the educational materials available on the LifeLab platform, accessible via www.lifelab.ro.

To register, participants must create an account on the platform, complete a form, and upload proof that they have used the resources with their students.

- Your advertising could be here -

Following the judging process, 80 winners will be selected, each receiving a 300 RON eMAG voucher.

Free educational materials for any subject

Currently, the LifeLab.ro platform offers teachers over 500 financial education materials adapted for each education level and more than 20 subjects, from biology to physical education and sports. The resource portfolio is varied – worksheets, video materials, best practice examples, dedicated webinars led by specialists, and soon, interactive financial education courses. Additionally, teachers can access free webinars created specifically for them directly on the platform.

LifeLab: the community of teachers confident in themselves and financial education

The fourth edition introduces a new element: a community of program ambassadors, made up of teachers who carry forward LifeLab’s vision in schools, communities, to their colleagues, and sometimes on social media – specifically, 40 ambassadors from 18 counties and Bucharest.

Regardless of the subjects they teach, the ambassadors have one thing in common: through their involvement in the program, they have realized they don’t need a special class for financial education, only the confidence to integrate essential concepts where it matters most – in their classrooms, as it looks for each of them. Their role is to train their colleagues, guide them in using resources, organize events for the teaching community, and, perhaps most importantly, help young people understand the world by embracing financial education as education for life.

Financial education means confidence

Financial education is education for life. For nine years, BCR has democratized access to financial knowledge through free national programs like Școala de Bani and LifeLab, providing resources, courses, and support to over 1 million Romanians.

As financial education in schools improves, both teachers and students gain confidence to make smarter decisions and develop skills useful beyond school. With each edition, LifeLab gathers more teachers who understand the importance of interdisciplinary education.