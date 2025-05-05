On May 7, 2025, a new series of informal events aimed at popularizing European science will kick off in Bucharest. Held monthly under the title “Cheers to Science”, these gatherings invite the general public to explore fascinating scientific topics alongside European researchers, all in a relaxed and friendly setting.

This initiative brings together European embassies and cultural institutes in Bucharest in a joint effort to promote dialogue between science and society. For each episode, a different partner institution will propose a scientific topic, presented in accessible language and an unconventional format. The events will be held in English and are open to the public.

Ep. 1: “What a beautiful day! — or what happens when aesthetics meets meteorology?”

The first event in the Cheers to Science series will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at 6:00 PM, at Pâine Goală (10 Ion Brezoianu Street, Bucharest), featuring guest speaker Professor Dr. Mădălina Diaconu, lecturer at the University of Vienna. She will explore the intriguing ways in which aesthetics and meteorology intersect.

Mădălina Diaconu is a Romanian-Austrian researcher, lecturer at the Departments of Philosophy and Romance Studies at the University of Vienna, and Vice President of the Viennese Society for Intercultural Philosophy. She has published 11 monographs in Romanian, German, and English, focused on Kierkegaard, Heidegger, and topics such as the phenomenology of perception and the aesthetics of touch, taste, and smell. Her latest book, Aesthetics of Weather, was published by Bloomsbury in 2024.

No scientific background is required to attend — just curiosity and openness. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in relaxed discussions with researchers, socialize, and enjoy the specialties from the host venue’s menu (wine, craft beer, coffee, pastries).

The event “What a beautiful day! — or what happens when aesthetics meets meteorology?” is organized by the Austrian Cultural Forum, in partnership with the French Institute in Romania, the Embassy of Greece in Romania, and the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation in Bucharest, and is hosted by Pâine Goală (10 Ion Brezoianu Street, Bucharest).

Free entry.

The event will be held in English, with no translation provided.

More details are available on the Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/648721817965298