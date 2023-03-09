British Council, in partnership with the British Embassy in Romania, is organising the Climate Education Conference on March 10th, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel. The conference represents an initiative designed to promote a series of educational resources developed by the British Council, which are meant to help teachers of any discipline include notions related to climate education in their everyday teaching, and in the broader context of the Green Week program, when all Romanian schools around the country are required to engage in a week of non-formal education activities focused on climate education.

Climate education is becoming increasingly important as far as the public education agenda is concerned, hence why this endeavour supports Romanian teachers and students, who have to understand the various challenges of modern societies, that range from climate change to pollution and to the need to build sustainable communities.

How did it all start?

The idea of this project was born in 2021, during the UN Conference on Climate Change hosted in the UK. As the UK’s international organisation for educational relations, the British Council developed on that occasion a series of transcurricular climate education resources to support teachers of any discipline worldwide in teaching students concepts pertaining to climate education in an engaging way. In 2022, the British Council in partnership with the British Embassy carried out two projects through which these resources were brought to Romania, so that they could become known to and used by teachers in our country. The teaching resources were successfully tested in 2022 on a sample of more than 10,000 students and 550 teachers of different subjects teaching in schools across the country, from kindergartens, middle schools and high schools. The results of these efforts carried out in 93 schools were materialised in 75 educational actions on environmental issues, 34 awareness campaigns at school and community levels, the planting of 2156 seedlings and 903 plants, 12 circular economy activities, the establishment of 52 separate collection points in schools, the creation of an ecology club in a high school, the implementation of an optional climate education course in a school with students with special needs, the organisation of two advocacy actions towards local authorities, etc.

Considering the successful piloting of the resources with the direct participation of over 550 teachers and over 10,000 students, they were also translated into Romanian, in order to increase their accessibility for all teaching staff. Their cross-curricular character makes them adaptable for any discipline, starting with the physical sciences, earth sciences, and continuing with the arts, but also with literature, so that through the proposed interactive activities students can develop not only their knowledge of climate education, but also transversal skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, communication and collaboration.

The context of the Conference

Thus, as a result of the undertaken steps, seeing the outcomes of the activities carried out by the teachers participating in the project, we decided to involve decision-makers from the public education system, to present these educational resources to them and ask for their support in popularising them among teachers of different subjects from their schools network.

The teachers’ interest in such resources is also due to the context favoured by the recommendations and initiatives of the Ministry of Education, such as, for example, the recommendations that teachers include climate education notions in the teaching of their subject in an attractive, easy-to-understand and impactful way, or the national Green Week program (Săptămâna Verde). The educational resources produced by the British Council in Romanian and English not only contain maps and interactive materials, videos, infographics, games and innovative methods, detailed lesson plans, helpful PowerPoint presentations, aimed at facilitating students’ understanding of environmental issues, but they also offer proposals for activities through which students can put into practice the theoretical information learned and develop their collaboration, communication and critical thinking skills.

The Conference will bring together 30 representatives of local and national public institutions and structures, from the Ministry of Education, the Environmental Fund Administration, the Department for Sustainable Development, county inspectorates, but also from non-profit associations whose agenda includes projects related to protecting the environment. By presenting the resources and how they can be used by teachers, through thematic workshops, as well as by encouraging independent interaction and exchange of opinions and ideas, participants will be able to collaborate and make plans on how they can support the dissemination of information in the networks of teachers they work with. We hope that this cooperative action will lead to the achievement of the final goal, which is that these educational resources reach as many teachers as possible in Romania. The conference on March 10th represents a meeting, learning and facilitation point that prepares the stakeholders involved in the decision-making processes for future plans entailing climate education and cross-curricular teaching.