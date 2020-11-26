Developing Strong Studying Skills: Tips & Tricks

To be good at studying, one doesn’t need to have a bucket of inborn talents. It is the skills and effort that count much more when it comes to academic success. For studies to be easier and more pleasurable, it is reasonable to develop strong studying skills to be more efficient when doing assignments. Here are some tips and tricks you might need to remember to revolutionize your studying experience and take it to the next level.

Find the Best Studying Spot

Psychologists have recently discovered that people memorize information in association with a particular place. In most cases, with the place, they were in when learning that information. It means that when studying at a local library, you will associate the things you learn with that place, and it will be easier for you to remember them when you are in there too. One thing is sure; you need to have a special spot for studying: a place where you can sit quietly in peace undisturbed for a couple of hours straight. Some studies suggest that it is best to have several studying spots to give your brain something of a diversified studying experience. You also need to consider other conditions that will contribute to the quality of your studying experiences, like the quality of light, any external noises, comfortable chairs, and all other things that can either get you in or out of the studying mood.

Remove All Distractions

Getting distracted is one of the things that make people highly inefficient both at work and during studies. At present, the most common and probably most annoying type of distraction is social media channels. There is a whole psychology talk around the fact that people can’t seem to be able to stop checking their phones. Most likely, you’ve also been at that point where you unconsciously check your phone without even focusing on the things you see on the screen. Naturally, such activity does no good for your studying skills. Removing all distractions, turning app notifications off for at least a few hours, and asking your family and friends not to disturb you for a few hours can work wonders for the quality of your study time as well as your studying skills in general.

Identify Your Learning Style

Believe it or not, every student has a learning style, even if you are not that much into studying. Your learning style can explain what kind of activities are most effective for you personally. By identifying your learning style, you will be able to adapt your studies so that you could memorize information faster and easier. Here are the most common learning styles for you to consider:

: with this style, people find it easier to memorize information when they hear it in audio, music pieces, or any other auditory content type. Visual learning : students find it easier to remember information in pictures, presentations, videos, and other visual content types.

: this learning type is not as popular as the previous two. Kinesthetic learners are most effective when they learn something while being in motion, like walking around or running, using their body and the sense of touch. Verbal learning : these learners memorize things better when they use writing and speech.

: this one is most common in extroverts. It means that it is easier for people to study when they are a part of a group and have some study buddies. Solitary learning: unlike the previous one, this learning type is most common in introverts. It means that one is most effective when studying alone.

Set Deadlines and Prioritize Tasks

One of the most vital studying skills you can and should get is setting deadlines and prioritizing. Considering how stressful and hectic college studies can be, it is crucial to control your workload. It is a good idea to prioritize the tasks that have a shorter deadline. This way, you can always be sure not to be late with any assignments. Alternatively, many students go to paperwritingservice.com, where they can hire an academic writer to help them out with their studies.

Take Useful Notes in Class

Lectures are there for a reason. You need to use them to your advantage and take as many notes as you can. It doesn’t mean you have to write non-stop. Instead, it is best to take notes in a way that will be helpful to you. Here learning styles are relevant again. Depending on your learning style, you can come up with a unique noting style. For example, if you are a visual learner, why not take notes in pictures. It has been proved to be a very effective memorization technique. Instead of writing some information down, people sketch images to associate the information with certain visuals.