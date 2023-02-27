EDUCATIONTOP NEWS

Draft of the Education laws unveiled. The main changes

By Romania Journal
​The draft of the Pre-university Education Law and the University Education Law were presented on Monday by the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. The new Education laws were put into public debate by Sorin Cîmpeanu, who resigned in the meantime due to accusations of plagiarism. His successor, Ligia Deca, who took care of the “Educated Romania” project, launched by Klaus Iohannis since the first mandate, came up with new changes.

The Minister of Education told a press conference that the draft laws benefited from an extensive consolidation process, and today they will be published on the website of the Ministry of Education, where they will be in public consultation for 10 days.

One of the main goals of the new law is reducing functional illiteracy, with the minister arguing that 5 out of 10 15-year-old students have math skills below the minimum level and 4 in 10 pupils who can read a text cannot submit a conclusion.

Another change refers to intensify training for teachers, mostly for schoolmasters. “We want to professionalize the teaching career, to have very clear training profiles and to increase the quality of initial training. Pedagogical high schools and universities will train primary education teachers. The teaching profession requires higher education. A mentoring body will be established.

After 5 years, teachers will obtain training credits. A national didactic training center is established. We want motivated and supported educators and teachers. The salary of teaching staff will be progressive. The teaching rate will be reduced for teachers with more than 15 years of experience. A bonus of two basic salaries is given on retirement,” said minister Deca.
The minister added that the new laws aims to generalize dual technology education. “Higher education is also included in the full dual path. We additionally support dual level consortia” Deca said.According t0 the minister, scholarships will be increased – the merit scholarship, from 250 to 450 lei, scholarships for students attending olympics – scholarships of 700 lei.  Students with high performances will be able to pass 2 years in one year.

 

Teachers’ salaries will be progressive and based on the average gross salary for the economy

The salary of teachers will be progressive and will be based on the average gross salary for the economy, a provision that will be included in the education laws, announced the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca.

“Teachers’ salary will be progressive, based on the average gross salary for the economy. This provision is included in the education laws and we have the political support of the coalition to put it into practice. The teaching rate will be reduced for teachers with more than 15 years of experience , this is to preserve the attractiveness of the profession and to give time to those experienced teachers to be involved either in school management or in mentoring activities”, said the Minister of Education in the press conference in which he announced the main provisions of the new laws of education.

Average gross salary for 2023 is 6,789 lei.

The National Assessment remains as it is now. High schools can hold entrance exams, with one condition
“The national evaluation remains in the current formula – written tests in mathematics, Romanian language and literature and mother tongue for those who follow it in this form. The idea of ​​an admission contest is introduced to the profiles of the high schools where there is proven competition in recent years, if the high schools want to remove these places through the competition. For those profiles that they want put out for competition, high schools can choose two folded samples per profile. For example, for chemistry-biology, they can choose chemistry and biology in such a way that they can select dedicated ones to match the respective profile”, said Ligia Deca.
The minister explained that 60% of the places on the targeted profiles can be contested, while 40% of the places remain in computerized distribution. “Out of this 40%, 10% of them will have priority for students with special educational requirements or students of Roma ethnicity”, added the Minister of Education.
Ligia Deca showed that the subjects will be standardized, unique and developed by the National Center for Curriculum and Evaluation, in accordance with the programs at the secondary school level, with a degree of difficulty suitable for the competition, or rather for the selection, rather than in the form of a summative exam on which has the national rating.
The technology baccalaureate, a test of basic skills – introduced

 

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced on Monday that, through the new laws of Education, it is proposed that the Baccalaureate exam be applied to each profile, and a complementary test aimed at basic skills will be introduced.

“The Baccalaureate exam is applicable to every profile. We will have the Technological Baccalaureate that technological high schools propose and have been waiting for for a long time. We are left with two tests of language skills, foreign language I, foreign language II, precisely to increase the employment potential and suitability of the graduates for the society of the future, the two tests at different levels of competence, depending on how many foreign languages ​​were studied during high school or gymnasium”, explained the Minister of Education.
PhD theses to be public
The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced that the new laws of Education provide that it is no longer possible to unilaterally renounce the title of doctor, and theses become public documents.“One can no longer unilaterally renounce the title of doctor. Theses become public documents. Before the defense, there will be 3 months in which they will sit in a platform so that anyone who wants to can consult them and be able to report possible deviations from university ethics before the thesis is defended”, announced the Minister of Education.

“Universities analyze plagiarism reports in the first instance. They are also the ones that grant the title of doctor, however, if there are doubts about the resolution given by the Ethics Commission of the university, CNATDCU resolves the appeals. If the CNATDCU decides that a thesis is plagiarized, there is a clear, legal direction for those who issued the diploma, i.e. the legal representative of the university, the rector, to go to court and ask for the cancellation of the title or, if it did not produce still have legal effects, he can revoke it”, said the minister.

Deca also stated that there will be more responsibility on the part of the universities and that sanctions will be applied if irregularities are discovered.

Romania Journal
