Draft of the Education laws unveiled. The main changes

The draft of the Pre-university Education Law and the University Education Law were presented on Monday by the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. The new Education laws were put into public debate by Sorin Cîmpeanu, who resigned in the meantime due to accusations of plagiarism. His successor, Ligia Deca, who took care of the “Educated Romania” project, launched by Klaus Iohannis since the first mandate, came up with new changes.
The Minister of Education told a press conference that the draft laws benefited from an extensive consolidation process, and today they will be published on the website of the Ministry of Education, where they will be in public consultation for 10 days.
One of the main goals of the new law is reducing functional illiteracy, with the minister arguing that 5 out of 10 15-year-old students have math skills below the minimum level and 4 in 10 pupils who can read a text cannot submit a conclusion.
Another change refers to intensify training for teachers, mostly for schoolmasters. “We want to professionalize the teaching career, to have very clear training profiles and to increase the quality of initial training. Pedagogical high schools and universities will train primary education teachers. The teaching profession requires higher education. A mentoring body will be established.
The minister added that the new laws aims to generalize dual technology education. “Higher education is also included in the full dual path. We additionally support dual level consortia” Deca said.According t0 the minister, scholarships will be increased – the merit scholarship, from 250 to 450 lei, scholarships for students attending olympics – scholarships of 700 lei. Students with high performances will be able to pass 2 years in one year.
Teachers’ salaries will be progressive and based on the average gross salary for the economy
The salary of teachers will be progressive and will be based on the average gross salary for the economy, a provision that will be included in the education laws, announced the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca.
“Teachers’ salary will be progressive, based on the average gross salary for the economy. This provision is included in the education laws and we have the political support of the coalition to put it into practice. The teaching rate will be reduced for teachers with more than 15 years of experience , this is to preserve the attractiveness of the profession and to give time to those experienced teachers to be involved either in school management or in mentoring activities”, said the Minister of Education in the press conference in which he announced the main provisions of the new laws of education.
Average gross salary for 2023 is 6,789 lei.
The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced on Monday that, through the new laws of Education, it is proposed that the Baccalaureate exam be applied to each profile, and a complementary test aimed at basic skills will be introduced.
“Universities analyze plagiarism reports in the first instance. They are also the ones that grant the title of doctor, however, if there are doubts about the resolution given by the Ethics Commission of the university, CNATDCU resolves the appeals. If the CNATDCU decides that a thesis is plagiarized, there is a clear, legal direction for those who issued the diploma, i.e. the legal representative of the university, the rector, to go to court and ask for the cancellation of the title or, if it did not produce still have legal effects, he can revoke it”, said the minister.
Deca also stated that there will be more responsibility on the part of the universities and that sanctions will be applied if irregularities are discovered.