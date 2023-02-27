Draft of the Education laws unveiled. The main changes

After 5 years, teachers will obtain training credits. A national didactic training center is established. We want motivated and supported educators and teachers. The salary of teaching staff will be progressive. The teaching rate will be reduced for teachers with more than 15 years of experience. A bonus of two basic salaries is given on retirement,” said minister Deca.The minister added that the new laws aims to generalize dual technology education. “Higher education is also included in the full dual path. We additionally support dual level consortia” Deca said.According t0 the minister, scholarships will be increased – the merit scholarship, from 250 to 450 lei, scholarships for students attending olympics – scholarships of 700 lei. Students with high performances will be able to pass 2 years in one year.

“Teachers’ salary will be progressive, based on the average gross salary for the economy. This provision is included in the education laws and we have the political support of the coalition to put it into practice. The teaching rate will be reduced for teachers with more than 15 years of experience , this is to preserve the attractiveness of the profession and to give time to those experienced teachers to be involved either in school management or in mentoring activities”, said the Minister of Education in the press conference in which he announced the main provisions of the new laws of education.

Average gross salary for 2023 is 6,789 lei.

The National Assessment remains as it is now. High schools can hold entrance exams, with one condition