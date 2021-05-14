Education minister: 90% of pupils will go to schools next week. No mask wearing in the schoolyard

All pupils from 2,527 localities in Romania will go to school physically during the upcoming week May 17-21. According to Education minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, it’s about 90% of the Romanian pupils in this situation, over 2.6 million pupils.

He also mentioned that the face mask is not mandatory anymore in the schoolyard, but that breaks will remain phased out, to ovoid children crowding. The minister said that schools had already adjusted their programme so that pupils are coming to school at different hours, particularly to avoid agglomerations.

In 654 localities, where the infection rate is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, schools will remain in the yellow scenario for now (only 0-4th graders and 8th and 12th graders will go to school, the rest of the classes remain online). There are 300,000 pupils in this situation, 10% of the total number.

Schools in Bucharest thus remain under the yellow scenario for now, with the 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th and 11th graders still having to attend online classes.

“We hope we’ll have physical presence for all pupils in Bucharest in the May 24-31 week. This will be checked on May 21. I am convinced that we’ll have an infection rate below 1 per one thousand in Bucharest if the downward trend is maintained”, the minister said.