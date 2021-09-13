Education minister: 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start school with physical attendance

Amid the start of the new school year in Romania on Monday, September 13 the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced that 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start school with physical attendance and underlined the importance of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start the school with physical presence. It is an extremely important thing, it demonstrates the understanding of the importance of the school, but at the same time we must show responsibility and determination to ensure in schools that health protection which will allow us to keep the schools open for as long as possible, so that we no longer have those losses that we registered during the health crisis period,” the minister of education told an opening ceremony of the new school year at the “Carol I” Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune.

He added that the educational staff is vaccinated in proportion of 61%, and the pupils – in proportion of over 15%.

“(…) Vaccination is the only gesture that can end the health crisis. All other health protection measures, including testing, help us control the epidemic. Vaccination is the only act that helps us end this health crisis,” the minister said.

Sorin Cimpeanu also reminded that the competition for the positions of school principals will start on Tuesday, September 14.