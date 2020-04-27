Education minister explains decisions on final exams, term tests and final grades

After President Iohannis had made the announcement that schools will not be re-opened this academic year due to the coronavirus restrictions, Romanian Education minister Monica Anisie has come up with more explanations. She said that the pupils will not take term tests anymore and that the final grades will be concluded with only two grades. The schools will though continue activity through online courses.

As for the final exams, to entry and to graduate high school have been decided. The National Evaluation, the exam to entry high school is due on June 15, while the Baccalaureate will start on June 22 with the written tests.

The senior year pupils will return in classrooms on June 2 to have two weeks of training, with the proper social distancing measures to be enforced: less students in class, maximum 10, wearing masks, etc. “There will be safety measures enforced in schools: classrooms will be cleaned and disinfected, there will be no more than 10 pupils in the classroom and social distancing rules must be observed,” the minister said.

As for students, the minister announced that classes in universities will continue online and exams can be also taken online.

“We have also taken into consideration the actions taken by other states like Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Latvia or Malta amid COVID-19 pandemic. The physical classes remain suspended across schools, but the online courses are going on. The ministry and the schools will provide PCs for those pupils who have no access to technology,” said minister Anisie.

The minister also said the curriculum that could not be taught this year can be recovered during the upcoming school year that is starting in September. Anisie announced that the Education Ministry will draft methodological guides for each school subject so that some contents envisaged for this year could be tackled in the next school year’s curriculum.