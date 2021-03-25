Education minister gives up controversial proposals on school year: National exams as initially scheduled, year-end on June 25

Education minister, Sorin Cîmpeanu, has announced new conclusions related to the ongoing school year amid growing Covid-19 infections.



After announcing a sudden change in the structure of the ongoing school year on Tuesday, puzzling up pupils, teachers and parents on extending the school year into early July and delaying high school admission exams for July 5-8 instead of June 22-24, today the minister announced new conclusions, giving up the controversial proposals. Therefore, national exams will be held as initially scheduled and the spring vacation will be from April 2 to May 4, except for the 8th and 12th graders, who will have online classes during April 12-April 29.

The ongoing school year will end on June 25 for all classes, except for the 8th and 12th graders who will end the school year earlier due to the national exams.

National exams will go as initially planned: National Evaluation (high school admission exams) -June 22-June 25 and Baccalaureate June 28-July 1.

All pupils, except for the senior years, will have a one-month spring vacation during April 2-May 4. For the 8th and 12th graders the Catholic Easter vacation is April 2-11 and the Orthodox Easter vacation April 30-May 9. From April 12 to April 29, the 8th and 12th graders will have online courses.

The ongoing school year will end on June 25, except for the 8th and 12th graders – June 18.