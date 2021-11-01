Education minister: Schools to display vaccination rate to consider physical classes. Less term tests, to be taken in December
There are counties in Romania where the vaccination rate has reached 90%, interim Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced in a press conference on Monday. However, within his own ministry, only 66% of the employees have got vaccinated against Covid-19.
The minister argued that as of today, each school must display its vaccination rate among teachers on its website.
“All county school inspectorates in Romania displayed the vaccination rate at the level of each inspectorate. We have good situations where there are values of over 90%. At the level of each school, the vaccination rate will be displayed on its website, without name, surname and other personal data. But it is normal for parents and students to know, when they go to school, what the vaccination level of the staff at that school is.
This I requested to be made public today.
We have made public the vaccination rate in the Ministry of Education, which is, I admit, below expectations, 66% – 292 employees vaccinated out of a total of 444.
This factor may be taken into account when determining the functioning of the school with physical presence, along with other factors. But this will be agreed with the health authorities,” Cimpeanu said.
Students to take less term tests in December