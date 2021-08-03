Education Ministry gives up intended changes for the plagiarism watchdog

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, announced on Tuesday that he renounces to amend the regulations of the National Council for Attestation of University Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU), stating that he “took note” of the opinions expressed and there will be no other proposed changes in the future, during his term.

“I took note of the opinions expressed. They will not be changed now or in the future, at least as long as I am the Minister of Education“, he told a press conference.

“The proposed amendments aimed to improve transparency, to strengthen accountability, and to strengthen good governance. But if everyone says that it is better to eliminate those delays by which hundreds of candidates for the PhD title file a complaint to the Ministry of Education regarding the delay of the process, I presume there will be no more delays “, Cîmpeanu declared. “I like to believe that the solicitation we did at CNADTCU will be honored to have a strategy to combat and prevent plagiarism this fall,” he said.

Cîmpeanu explained that the Ministry of Education will also provide funding for this process of analysis of all doctoral dissertations held in each of the universities. According to him, a reasonable amount will be awarded for the analysis of each thesis, for example around 50 euros.

The minister’s reaction comes after President Klaus Iohannis responded to a letter from academia and civil society on plagiarism on Friday, saying he had “zero tolerance for any deviation from the culture of integrity in academia,” and his views on plagiarism remain unchanged.

The head of state asked the initiators of the project to amend the Regulation on the organization and functioning of the National Council for Attestation of University Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates (CNTDCU), including the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, to take into account the concerns and risks and to act accordingly.

