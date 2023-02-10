Free English proficiency tests for students of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest

Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), in partnership with the British Council, is launching official English proficiency tests for its students, starting this academic year.

UPB is the first university in Romania to offer this free service to its own students.

According to a press release, by entering a partnership with the British Council, the university will offer its students English Score and Aptis tests for free.

Among the benefits of these tests are the significantly higher chances of employment, the opportunity for students to follow study programmes abroad, but also the quick and accurate assessment of their individual knowledge, explains UPB.

“The British Council is the guarantee of delivering high quality exams and together we will deliver a positive experience through flexible and modular tests that can be taken on the phone or computer. The tests will be tailored to the needs of students and will be delivered in accordance with strict examination standards,” said the rector of the university, Mihnea Costoiu, quoted in the press release.

The proficiency certificates offered through this partnership are recognized in over 85 countries and by 80 international companies.

The English Score test can be taken between April and June through an application available on the mobile phone. Thus, students in the fourth year of the undergraduate cycle will receive a personalized login code via mail-ul@upb.

Also, the Aptis test will take place between April and June, and students enrolled in the second year of the master’s programmes will be informed in advance about the exact day and place of the test