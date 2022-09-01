Germany is among top three study destinations for Romanian students

Germany is among the top three choices as a study destination for Romanian students, alongside the United Kindom and the Netherlands, Studying-in-Germany.org reports.

The report said that by the academic year 2019/20 there were 2,521 students from Romania pursuing their higher studies in Germany

Overall, a total of 416,437 international students were pursuing higher education in Germany by the last winter Semester of 2020/2021.

“In spite of the inflation rate increasing by +7.9% in Germany by May 2022, international students in Germany did not have fluctuations in numbers, on the contrary, they remained the same or increased,” a spokesperson from Studying-in-Germany.org said.

A survey conducted by the website mentioned above revealed that 69% of international students prefer to stay in Germany after they finish their studies.