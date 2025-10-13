Google Offers Free Access to AI Tools for Students in Romania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Google has announced the launch of a new program that offers students in Romania one year of free access to the Google AI Pro plan, which includes the company’s most advanced artificial intelligence tools. The program is open to students aged 18 and over and aims to support the development of digital skills and the responsible use of AI technologies in education.

Through the Google AI Pro plan, students will receive:

Extended access to Gemini 2.5 Pro , for assistance with projects, writing, and content analysis;

Deep Research , for creating research reports based on multiple sources and analyzing complex data sets;

NotebookLM , for organizing study materials, as well as generating summaries and audio/video podcasts;

Veo 3 , which allows users to transform text or images into 8-second video clips with sound ;

Nano Banana , for image generation and editing using Gemini 2.5;

2 TB of storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Registrations for the program “Gemini for Students” are open until December 9, and can be made at gemini.google/students

To benefit from the free one-year Google AI Pro plan, participants must meet the following conditions:

Be over 18 years old ;

Be enrolled in a higher education institution eligible for the Google AI Pro for Students program (eligibility verified via SheerID );

Have their student status confirmed through SheerID.

How Gemini Helps Students and Teachers

With Gemini, Google aims to equip the new generation with core AI literacy skills and cutting-edge tools to support learning and prepare students for the future of work. Artificial intelligence can go beyond simply providing answers—it helps deepen understanding and foster critical thinking.

To this end, Google has introduced Guided Learning, a feature integrated into Gemini that offers step-by-step guidance for solving problems, writing essays, preparing for exams, and testing knowledge through interactive quizzes.

With Google’s new image-generation and editing model, Nano Banana, students can restore photos and turn abstract ideas into visuals. Meanwhile, Veo 3 enables them to transform text and images into cinematic, high-fidelity clips.

For educators and academic institutions, Google has recently launched Gemini for Education and expanded the availability of Gemini in Classroom, which is now free for all versions of Google Workspace for Education. This update includes over 30 new features designed to simplify lesson planning and educational content creation.

Through initiatives like this, Google aims to democratize access to AI-based tools and promote the responsible development of digital skills among students and teachers alike.