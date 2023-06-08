Gov’t adopts memorandum to stop the teachers’ strike. PM calls on their reasoning to end school year

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă made a call to teachers to give up the strike on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. Ciucă says that the Government fulfilled its commitments made during the negotiations with the Education unions and believes that the teachers “had an honest partner” in these discussions.

“I am convinced that the teachers understand the call to reason and trust that they are making from the Government table to end this strike,” said PM Ciucă.

​The government is adopting in today’s sitting the memorandum regarding the salary increases of the teaching staff through the new salary law, by which it wants to stop the teachers’ strike, which is in its third week.

In the memorandum – a non-legislative document – it is stipulated that the new law will be based on the principle according to which the basic salary of the beginning teacher/university assistant will be set at the level of the gross average salary in the economy, used to base the state social insurance budget for the year 2023.

However, the education trade unions are not giving up on the protest, and for Friday they have announced a new rally in the Capital, where 20,000 people are waiting.

The Romanian PM says that he understands the teachers who no longer trust the word of the political leaders, but he assures them that the current Coalition will respect its word. “We drafted the GEO in the previous meeting. We agreed that there are demands that must give confidence to all who work in education. I also understood this suspicion that has accumulated over time and is justified. But at the moment, they had an honest and committed partner to solve these problems. Together with the president of CDEP, with the line ministers, we adopted these measures and we will materialize them in these documents that the representatives of the unions in Education requested.”