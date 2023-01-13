Happy Bubble, educational centre for Ukrainian children, opened in Cluj

The World Vision Romania Foundation opened the Happy Bubble Educational Center, intended mainly to support Ukrainian children, in Cluj-Napoca, reads a World Vision press release.

The Happy Bubble Cluj-Napoca Educational Center provides a space where the Ukrainian children can continue their studies, participate in formal, but also informal activities, for the development of critical thinking, the development of communication and collaboration skills or the development of the creative spirit.

The center opened in Cluj-Napoca is the eighth in Romania, after those in Bucharest, Brasov, Constanta, Valcea and Iasi. In each of these educational centers, children benefit from emotional and educational support.

“We have tried to create a “home” for Ukrainian children because Happy Bubble is about a safe context, which offers children from Ukraine and Romania a place to learn, to be happy, a place to have moments where they feel safe with their parents and where they can receive support. And it is an extraordinary thing that every day we see them return to the center. The moment we decided that we would open a center in Cluj, we had in mind a number of children, but it seems that the number of those who need our help is much higher. What surprises us is that we keep hearing about the fact that the excitement that was there at the beginning, that we received the refugees very well, is slowly, slowly fading away. However, the activities here, every day, prove to us that this is not the case,” the executive director of the World Vision Romania Foundation, Mihaela Nabar says, according to the press release.

Ukrainian children of all ages, from kindergarten to high school, come to the new center to interact with other children of their age, both Ukrainian and Romanian. The beneficiaries of the Happy Bubble center participate in the interactive workshops together with the scholarship holders of the “I want in 9th grade” project, in order to get familiar with what Romanian culture means through play, interaction and communication.