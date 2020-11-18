How to Manage It All: 7 Tips for Part-Time Working Students

For the last 25 years, over 75% of American students have been juggling work and school. Of course, there are two sides to this. Working in a field related to their studies can help them perform better in academics and secure their career prospects. On the other hand, working too much can also affect their education, resulting from stress and lack of time.

Sure, the most witty ones know how to reach out for essay help to balance their work and studies. But what else can you do to manage your life better? Here are some tips on that.

Filter Your Job Interest

As we slightly touched upon in the opening, finding a job in your study area can be quite advantageous. The main benefit here is the relevant work experience. While every job could add to your resume, a job related to your career path could easily be a stepping stone. It does not mean you have to apply for a graduate role.

For instance, if you are pursuing architecture, you can apply for an administrative job that you can handle with your skills. This will still give you valuable insight into the office environment and add to your contacts list as well. If finding such a job opportunity doesn’t seem possible, find one that will keep you interested, at least. This will motivate you, and work will feel less like a labor.

2. Communicate Openly

When you work part-time, the chances are that your job and class schedules will clash more often than not. Instead of trying to do it all, you should let your employer know of your availability in advance. This not only includes lectures but also any time you need to study, complete your assignments, and other social activities.

If you are still struggling to meet your submissions’ deadlines, discuss your circumstances with your professor. They are well aware that students work, and might be able to give you advice.

3. Create a Schedule

The only way to make sure that you stay on top of schedules is to actually have your schedule planned out. Include all details you can into the calendar or a planner. Today, you can find digital planners dedicated to students that will keep you notified of your engagements wherever you are. Make sure to note down your class times, study time, appointments, due dates, and any other obligations. This will help you keep track of your free time and give you a better grip on your work-study life.

4. Make Room for the Unexpected

Sometimes, even if you plan your schedules to the tee, there might be times when things change unpredictably. This is why you should also add buffers to manage any unforeseen things that might come up. Leave some extra time between the tasks, planning for any bottlenecks that you might come across. By preparing ahead, you can avoid the panic and stress that come when you realize you have no time.

5. Do Not Rely on the Last Minute

Understandably, you might be more tired than you want to be. But you cannot expect to perform well in school if you leave all your tasks for the last minute. If you cannot set aside a large block of time, it is best to divide your assignments into small goals. This will help you focus on each part and give you enough time for your job as well.

Moreover, keeping everything for the last minute will only add more to the stress. You can try blocking any distracting apps or websites to use the time you have effectively and efficiently.

6. Prioritize Your Engagements

Studying and working are not the only components of your college experience. You also need to find time for social activities and make sure you make the best of your student life. However, if you know you cannot go out or work because you need some time off, make sure you get the rest you deserve.

At the same time, do not let peer pressure get the best of you if you have an assignment lined up. You are only one person, and you cannot do multiple things at the same time. More often than not, you should set boundaries for what works best for you.

7. Invest in Self-Care

Yes, invest. Because today, even eating on time and doing exercise has become a chore for students. You can be considered lucky if you can grab breakfast on the go or eat something healthy other than filling up bodega sandwiches and microwavable meals.

87% of students experience stress while in college. What you eat, how you eat, how you work out, and how you study can all contribute to both your mental and physical well-being. You have to keep motivating yourself, and if you need the energy to perform well, you need to take care of yourself first.

In this competitive world, people work part-time not only to earn money. It is necessary to have a few jobs listed on your CV because you need to have experience even before you graduate. It is unlikely that the system will change anytime soon. What you can do is find ways that work for you, so you can manage the academic expectations while performing well at your job.