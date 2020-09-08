Inclusion of Technology in Education

Technology. Step aside for a moment and write down all your associations with this word. Anything will work, from simple concepts to thoughts, whether technology is good or not. There will be no right or wrong answers, and it’s just about how you feel.

The technology debate is one of the most intense topics now. Some people are actively promoting the idea that technology has changed the world for the better. Some people are actively going in the opposite direction. We can understand the latter category because some branches of technology development harm the environment. Other than that, some people like to rely on the statement that technologies make us lazy. And we are, indeed: we have devices allowing us to see and communicate with people thousands of miles away, special apps correct our careless writing mistakes, we can be freelance or remote workers instead of visiting the office every day, and many, many more examples of how our life is simplified.

All this can be considered from different positive and negative sides. We offer to take a quick look at one specific branch of our life (education) and how the inclusion of technology changes it.

Access to education

Technology makes access to education easier nowadays, and this fact you can’t deny. Schools appear in remote corners of the world because technologies help in organizing spaces. There are small towns and villages where children have to spend some time on the road, but they have an education. Owing to the Internet, people are switching to distance learning and can get a degree in another country while continuing to work in their hometown. Some assistance may come from the experts of essaypro.com, which you can contact online to get some advice on professional essay writing. Today, you can find any book, enroll in any courses, and engage in self-study thanks to materials’ availability. Was this possible even thirty years ago? You can find the affirmative answer, but access to education was a very time-consuming activity.

Changing the roles of teachers and students

The traditional model of education dictated specific behavior to teachers and students. The teacher was the source of knowledge and the very active giver. Students were passive learners. Obviously, this way of sharing information does not help much in developing specific skills (like critical thinking) and strengthening knowledge. Some educational establishments still pursue this method of teaching, but the inclusion of technology changes it gradually. Now, a teacher is a guide because students have more responsibilities placed on their shoulders. Through technology, students gather relevant information and shape their knowledge alongside worldview. It remains for the teacher to guide them correctly.

Smartboards

Smartboard is a versatile tool that combines features of marker board and computer. One simple touch of the hand allows opening any application or web page, displaying the information you want, or drawing.

When a simple marker board is full of notes, they are erased, and they disappear for good. But what if a teacher needs some particular note a few minutes later? A smartboard’s unique application allows you to save all the information in the form of computer files, which can then be printed or sent by email. It is very convenient for providing students with materials that they listened to during the lesson.

Moreover, children usually receive information through auditory and visual channels of perception. It is more difficult for children for whom the kinesthetic channel of perception is the main one to collect information in classrooms with a marker board. Smartboards satisfy kinesthetic needs, improve grades, and enhance knowledge.

Digital citizenship

A digital citizen is a person who has knowledge and skills to use technology for communication with other people and active participation in society. With digital technology development, every person becomes a digital citizen. Unfortunately, they may be unaware of digital literacy.

Cyberbullying is now joining the usual bullying at school. A child or an adult can become a victim of cyberbullying at any time: playing an online game, blogging, posting photos on Instagram, participating in forum discussions, or receiving threatening emails. Cyberbullying results are similar to “traditional” bullying: low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, suicidal, or self-harm thoughts. The problem of cyberbullying is omnipresent. The same goes for a lack of digital literacy and being an illiterate digital citizen.

The inclusion of technology in education can help in reducing the number of cyberbullying cases. It won’t stop it for good because of certain people who enjoy harassing other people. But it will enhance digital literacy and confidence that cyberbullying cases should be voiced.

Helping students with special needs

One of the most important things about the inclusion of technology in education is helping students with special needs. Assistive technology addresses reading, writing, listening, organization, social interaction, and mathematics, among many other things. Check various light signals, alternative keyboards, touch screens, and voice recognition software designed to help. Additionally, educational establishments consider scooters, ramps, openers, and wider doorways to assist students with mobility issues.

The inclusion of technology in education is changing things for the better. And that’s for sure!