International Geography Olympiad: Four medals for Romanian students, with two gold ones

After high results at Maths and Physics, Romanian students scored high at the Geography Olympiad, as well, winning two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the International Geography Olympiad in Paris, organized and held online, between July 12-18.

The gold medals were obtained by Daniel Hanganu from the Iaşi National College and Radu Andrei Brădăţeanu from Bucharest, the silver medal by Mihai Bratu from Târgu Jiu and the bronze medal by Darius Topai from Oradea.

“The Romanian group, consisting of four students, met in Iasi, between July 7-12, where they had an intensive training period, held at the Iasi National College under the guidance of teachers Cornelia and Dorin Fiscutean. For over a decade, the theoretical and practical training of the students who represent Romania in the geography international competitions has happened in Iasi. The Romanian team has obtained this year, following the three competition tests – the theoretical test, the practical test and the multimedia test, two gold medals, one silver and one of bronze“, says a press release by the Iasi School Inspectorate.

According to the document, the International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) is an annual competition for the best students in geography, students aged between 16 and 19 from around the world. A number of 209 young people passionate about geography from 54 countries participated in this edition. The 2023 edition will take place in Indonesia.