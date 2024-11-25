Is math the most difficult subject or do we tend to exaggerate?

It’s well known that mathematics is, for many students, the subject that scared them since their early school years. Equations, functions, theorems and formulas – all seem to be part of an unfamiliar language that often seems difficult to crack. But is math really the most difficult subject, or is it just the general perception that makes us see it that way?

Georgiana Popovici, specialist in mathematics and statistics with more than 20 years’ experience, provides some answers to this question. With extensive experience in teaching mathematics and preparing students for international exams, Georgiana explains that mathematics is not essentially more difficult than other subjects, but is simply different in approach.

Why is math perceived as difficult?

One of the reasons why many students find mathematics difficult is related to its abstract nature. Unlike in the humanities, where we can make connections with everyday experiences or use our memory to retain information, mathematics requires us to think logically, identify patterns and work with abstract concepts. It requires a different kind of thinking – analytical thinking – which is not always easy to master.

“Math is an exact science based on clear rules, which can make it seem rigid. “But once students understand the logic behind the concepts and see how they relate to each other, they begin to discover a fascinating and orderly world where every step counts“, explains Ph.D. Popovici.

Math is perceived as difficult, not only because it requires abstract thinking, but also because students often see it as a subject in which you must be good, from the very start. Nothing could be further from the truth, according to Georgiana Popovici.

“Mathematics, more than any other subject, requires perseverance and constant practice.”

“There are no students who are incapable of learning math, there are only students who need different methods and different paces of learning”. For many, the process may seem slow at first, but once the basic concept is understood, the rest comes naturally.

Teaching math in an accessible way

Another important topic for Ph.D. Popovici is the importance of how mathematics is taught. “Teachers have the most important role in demystifying mathematics. If the approach is a strict one, emphasizing only memorizing and mechanical problem-solving, students will continue to find it difficult or even impossible to understand”.

Georgiana promotes various teaching methods at her Training in Excellence Center, where students are encouraged to understand the logic behind problems, not just solve them.

So, the big question: is math the most difficult subject?

It depends is the right answer in this context, because it depends who you ask. For example, those who have developed analytical thinking and an understanding of the fundamentals of mathematics will not see it as more difficult than other subjects. For them, mathematics becomes an interesting challenge, a puzzle to be solved. But for those who have not yet been taught in a way that is tailored to their needs, or who have not yet understood the logic behind the numbers, math can seem really daunting”, adds Georgiana Popovici.

To conclude, math is not necessarily the most difficult subject, but it is one that requires patience, perseverance and most importantly, a good mentor.