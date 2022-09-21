ISIC partners with Kiwi.com to support students with travel discounts

GTS Alive, the exclusive issuer of ISIC in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, has partnered with travel-tech company Kiwi.com to support students with their travel plans. The cooperation brings discounts on trips for students that use ISIC cards, allowing them to travel the world and save money.

This school year students from the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, Germany, Austria and Australia who have ISIC cards will be enjoying 10 EUR / 50 RON discount for each trip booked via Kiwi.com that can be found in the ISIC portal. Kiwi.com reveals unique travel options and pricing students can’t find elsewhere, suiting those looking for adventures.

Tomáš Böhm, Group Commerical Director at GTS Alive said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Kiwi.com and offer our students a discount for their trips. We know that travel during school times can be expensive, that’s why Kiwi.com is a perfect partner for us. Our students will enjoy cheap flights and will get to explore different destinations in between their studies.”

Helena Isabel Teixeira Torres, Senior Global Partnerships Manager at Kiwi.com, added, “We believe the greatest freedom of them all is to choose where to be and through this cooperation with GTS Alive and ISIC we bring discounts for students to support them with affordable travel.”

The cooperation is live from September 2022 and ISIC students can find the discount in the ISIC portal – https://www.isic.ro/reduceri/local/kiwi-com/7888.