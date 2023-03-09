Joblandia – a new opportunity for students during the ”Școala Altfel” program

HR Club, the association of human resources professionals, launches the Joblandia platform. The platform facilitates young people’s access to company visits, mentoring, employment opportunities, learning and direct access to work environments.

Thus, between March and June 2023, during the Școala Altfel program, high schools can visit companies’ headquarters in several cities: Cluj, Iași, Constanța, Giurgiu, Alba Iulia, Ploiești, Timișoara, Brașov, Tg. Mureș, Covasna, Lugoj, Sf. Gheorghe, Miercurea Ciuc, Roman, Pitești, Satu Mare.

The companies that have already expressed their interest in joining the platform are from fields such as: banking, mobility services, human resources, food production, retail, the automotive industry, oil and gas, insurance, professional services, the home appliance industry, or beautification.

Studies show that 22.4% out of 16-24 year-olds do not attend any school and do not have any job (according to INS 2022), and at most 50% of students who start a college finish it. Moreover, 75% out of high school students have never visited a company in order to make an informed decision about their career (Pulse Survey HR Club 2022).

The Joblandia platform

Joblandia proposes three stages to facilitate students’ access to a better understanding of the labor market. The first out of these is Joblandia Week – a practical alternative to professional orientation, through which students visit employers in several cities in the country between March and June.

In the future, the platform will develop the Joblandia Experience (the stage where the project aims to help students find jobs or internships during the summer), but also the Joblandia Virtual Library (a space with resources, job announcements and job opportunities practice for young people).

“As experts in human resources we believe that it is imperative to bring students and companies together, since they will be their future employers. We are launching Joblandia Week, a project that facilitates young people’s access to learning experiences for them to get to know each other, to know each other’s needs, but, most importantly, to help tomorrow’s generation find their place in a career they like. We want these visits to be dynamic, interactive, and become a context where students can better clarify their curiosities. These are only the first steps. The Joblandia Experience and the Joblandia Virtual Library will offer young people a whole set of experiences designed to help them in their future career,” says Dana Cavaleru, HR Club Executive Director.

The professional association HR Club supports the project with funds, human resources, and professional expertise. The total investment in the project is over 100,000 euros, all coming from HR Club and other strategic partners, including BCR.

“We want to listen more and be in the middle of the community, with the projects that the community needs most. Because Joblandia is about openness and a practical spirit in education, we are happy to support this Romanian HR community initiative. We invest in Joblandia not only material resources, but also energy, ideas, and strategic support. We want to show young people that having a career makes sense now, in Romania. We want to give them the confidence that they can be part of the solutions to the great challenges of the future”, says Andreea Voinea, HR Director BCR and HR Club President.

How can high schools register

High school teachers or activity coordinators can register groups of students on www.joblandia.ro. Any interested high school can register until the end of May.

Teachers can enter the platform, and once registered, they can choose, together with the students, the company they want to visit.

How can companies sign up

Companies in Romania can still register on the Joblandia platform. Interested employers have to fill in some information directly on the website. They also have the possibility to directly contact the Joblandia team for support.