LIBERTY Galati launches its first GREENSTEEL university module

LIBERTY Galați – in partnership with Dunărea de Jos University of Galați – has launched its first GREENSTEEL learning module for Romanian students. Starting in October 2022, the University will integrate the GREENSTEEL module, which allows students to learn about climate change and cutting-edge steelmaking technologies, within its academic programme.

The initiative is part of the LIBERTY GREENSTEEL Academy project that also targets other elite Universities, aiming at strengthening the company’s collaboration with the educational and scientific research communities.

The module – developed by LIBERTY Galați specialists – has four areas of study: climate change, traditional steel production processes, new GREENSTEEL technologies and a segment where students can improve their career skills in decision-making, analytical thinking, communication, and teamwork. Students will have the chance to learn about new GREENSTEEL technologies: carbon capture and storage, the direct reduction of iron (DRI), the efficient recycling of scrap iron using electric arc furnaces as well as the use of hydrogen and green renewable energy in the steel industry. All of the modules will be delivered with the support of subject matter experts in LIBERTY Galați.

Mihaela Vereș, Head of Human Resources at LIBERTY Galați, stated: “As we are aiming to build the carbon-neutral steel industry of the future, we need to collaborate with elite Romanian universities to help us train the specialists who will help us get there. Two years ago, LIBERTY signed a partnership with Dunărea de Jos University in Galați to develop a series of programs. Today we launch, for the first time, a GREENSTEEL module for students who will have access to future-oriented education and to career opportunities in the steel industry of the future. The new generation will work in a highly digitalized, automated and green industry and our objective for students is to acquire the technical and soft skills that will help them and us throughout their future careers.”

Prof. Dr. Lucian Georgescu, Rector of Dunărea de Jos University stated: “As part of our partnership we are happy to join LIBERTY Galati in the journey towards a carbon-neutral steel industry and to put in the centre of this the future generations. Offering our students new learning and development opportunities is a priority for our university. I take this opportunity to encourage them to be part of this and become active players in building a greener future.”

In June 2020, Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Chairman of LIBERTY Steel Group and GFG Alliance, and Professor Georgescu signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the GREENSTEEL Academy, a project that aims to develop collaboration on educational and scientific levels, as well as encourage young people to join the steel industry and support the development of sustainable production methods.