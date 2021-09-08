Mandatory face mask 50m around educational units in Bucharest

People must wear protective face masks within a range of 50 m around the educational units starting September 13, the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations has decided today.

“In order to prevent the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 it is mandatory for all persons who are stationing within a range of 50 m around the educational units to wear a protective face mask that needs to cover their mouth and nose, starting September 13, 2021,” reads the decision.

According to the same document, the cumulated incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections for 14 days is of 1.21 cases per thousand inhabitants.