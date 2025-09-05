MKOR Study: 38% of Parents Fear Bullying Over 450 RON Budget

According to the Back to School 2025 study conducted by the independent research agency MKOR, fear of bullying has now become the main concern for nearly 4 in 10 parents—a warning signal that shifts the conversation about education beyond mere costs.

“In 2025, going back to school is no longer just about the shopping cart. Parents tell us clearly: the emotional safety of their children matters more than the receipt for backpack supplies. Bullying is an issue that can no longer be postponed—for schools, communities, and for all of us.” – Cori Cimpoca, Founder of MKOR.

Bullying: The New #1 Anxiety for Parents

Before worries about notebooks and uniforms, parents are thinking about their children’s emotional safety. Fear of aggressive behavior and conflicts among students is felt more strongly by mothers (46%) than fathers (31%) and peaks among parents of preschoolers, where 1 in 2 cite this issue (51%). Other practical concerns, such as backpack weight, become central only in middle school (47%).

Bullying is the top concern especially in Bucharest and Ilfov, where safety worries rise to 44%. Parents with higher education also add the school curriculum to their agenda (31%), showing that pressure is not measured solely in financial terms but also in the quality of the educational environment.

Real Costs: A Polarized Market Beyond the 450 RON Average

Although the average budget per child is 450 RON, it conceals striking differences. In private schools, parents allocate 660 RON—over 50% more than in public schools (430 RON). Regional disparities are equally stark: in the western part of the country, the average budget rises to 590 RON, while in the south it drops to 330 RON—a 78% difference.

As children grow, so do the costs: the budget for clothing increases by 36% (from 470 RON in kindergarten to 640 RON in high school), while investment in IT products rises by 48% (from 850 RON in primary school to 1,260 RON in high school).

Most parents navigate retail pragmatically: 51% remain loyal to physical stores, while 41% combine online and offline channels in a hybrid strategy, peaking in Bucharest (52%). Final purchasing decisions at the shelf are a tense negotiation between quality (50%), price (48%), and the child’s preference (42%).

In digital channels, marketplaces dominate (62%), followed by specialized online stores (45%). Bucharest leads in hybrid adoption, with 52% of parents alternating between channels to optimize quality-price ratio and product availability.

Tutoring: A Norm That Deepens Inequality

The study confirms that additional tutoring has become a structural component of education expenses. 44% of parents pay for extra lessons, at an average cost of 100 RON per session.

Math dominates requests (92% of those who arrange tutoring), followed by Romanian language (59%) and foreign languages (33%). Exam pressure drives the phenomenon in high school (67%) compared to primary school (21%), and access is strongly stratified: 58% of high-income families and 51% of parents with higher education use tutoring, compared to 34% of low-income families and 13% of parents with general education—a signal of systemic mistrust and inequity in access to academic performance.

A Vision Detached from Reality: What Romanians Expect from Schools

Data combined with the MKOR study Education from the Perspective of Romanians (May 2025) show that parents’ anxieties are symptoms of systemic issues. Romanians want schools that educate informed and cultured individuals (70%), but they identify major obstacles in the lack of a coherent national vision (48%) and chronic underfunding (48%). This gap between ideal and reality fuels distrust and pushes parents toward parallel solutions such as tutoring.

The data presented come from the MKOR Back to School 2025 study.

Sample: N=500 respondents, parents of school-age and preschool children

Representativeness: by child’s age, area of residence, gender, age

Collection Method: Online, via MKOR Panel

Collection Period: August 29 – September 2, 2025

Margin of Error: ±4.4%, at a 95% confidence level