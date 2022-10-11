NABU, the free reading app for children, was launched in Romania

NABU, the reading app for children, was officially launched in Romania by the NABU, UiPath Foundation and OvidiuRO NGOs. The partnership between these three organizations is based on a common mission, of giving all children the opportunity to grow in the best conditions possible. NABU, UiPath Foundation and OvidiuRO want to give children from vulnerable backgrounds and those who face poverty the opportunity to define and shape their own future through education, giving them access to quality literature adapted to their age.

The NABU app is free to download and works even with low internet speed, without requiring a powerful smartphone. In addition, digital books can be downloaded to the virtual library and accessed without an Internet connection. Through the app, the three partner organizations aim to help eradicate the global literacy crisis so that every child can reach their full potential.

“Reading is essential for children’s cognitive development. The NABU application is for all children between the ages of 2 and 10 and it is accessible to more than 1.77 million children in this age group across the country. According to UNICEF estimates, half of them face poverty. To be as accessible as possible to families in vulnerable communities, the app is free and designed to work without high-speed internet and a high-performance smartphone. Through the partnership with NABU and OvidiuRO, we aim to add another brick to our mission to offer all children equal opportunities for quality education”, says Raluca Negulescu-Balaci, Executive Director of the UiPath Foundation.

The books available in the app, from texts to illustrations, are specially designed for children between the ages of 2 and 10. After downloading the application, they have access to over 100 bilingual books in Romanian – English, organized by reading fluency levels and containing current and relevant topics in a multicultural society. By the end of the year, the number of books available to children and their families will reach a figure of approximately 160. The app also provides a collection of 40 books in the Ukrainian language, specially designed to support refugee children in Ukraine.

“The partnership with the UiPath Foundation and the OvidiuRO Association makes us happy and honoured. Their programs and actions align perfectly with our mission to provide equal access to literacy by 2030. The little ones deserve a good start in life, and through NABU we want to contribute to their optimal educational development,” says Tanyella Evans, Executive Director and Co-Founder of NABU.

Before the official launch, the application was promoted by OvidiuRO within its network of teachers. More than 270 teachers from the OvidiuRO network were part of the “NABU Reading Ambassadors” program and voluntarily promoted the application in their communities during the summer. Currently, in Romania, there are already over 13,00 users of the application.

“Access to early education can give children more chances and opportunities throughout their lives. NABU, we believe, is one of the solutions we need to make reading more accessible and to encourage children from vulnerable backgrounds to develop through reading,” says Maria Gheorghiu, president and co-founder of OvidiuRO.

Romania is the fifth country where the application is launched. NABU can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.

You can visit the page: www.uipathfoundation.com/nabu for more information.