As part of the campaign “Safety You Can’t See,” the Narada organization and Deloitte Technology Delivery Center—a member of Deloitte’s global network of service centers providing technology services to clients across Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa—announce the launch of Nari, Romania’s first artificial intelligence assistant dedicated to behavioral education. This form of education focuses on developing healthy behaviors, well-managed emotions, and conscious decision-making through science-based micro-routines.

Integrated into the new website, www.narada.ro,

a modern digital space supporting children’s education beyond school subjects, Nari was created by Narada and Deloitte Technology Delivery Center during a hackathon involving IT specialists and employees. The winning team, led by Radu Radocea and Serdar Bagis, was responsible for developing the project. Team members include Marian Datcu, Celia Trifoi, Laurențiu Stoian, and Elena Chirac.

Nari provides free, practical support to children, parents, and teachers in Romania, helping them develop essential life skills in an ever-changing world: resilience, emotional self-regulation, and critical thinking.

A new feature of Nari is its combination of scientific research rigor with practical field experience. After technical development and the AI component created by Deloitte Technology Delivery Center experts, Nari was trained using:

Hundreds of international studies in Social and Behaviour Change (SBC),

Hypotheses and routines validated through dozens of real educational interventions,

Conclusions drawn from Narada’s own research conducted in Romanian schools, forming the basis for the “Safety You Can’t See” campaign launch.

What Nari can do and how it differs from other AI apps

Nari is a valuable resource because it functions as a digital coach for meta-skills. It does not offer generic advice but provides science-based, simple-to-follow micro-routines. It can respond to questions such as: “My child freezes when they make mistakes. What can I do?”, “My classroom is chaotic. How can I build patience and cooperation?”, or “My students are stressed before a test. How can I help them regulate emotionally?” Nari processes these questions and immediately provides a short, clear, and effective exercise, ritual, or daily routine, all data-driven.

“We believe that true education is not just about subjects, but about learning how to be human in the face of challenges. Nari is our response to a profound need: making science accessible to those raising children. Nari is an AI created with both heart and mind. Alongside the Deloitte Technology Delivery Center volunteer team, we are convinced that the future can be shaped by people who choose to get involved,” says Bianca Apostu, Project and Technology Manager at Narada.

“We are glad to have contributed to the development of Nari, a solution demonstrating how technology can transform education and bring real value to local communities. It was a project where collaboration with Narada worked excellently, and our consulting team brought a mix of skills that were crucial to the project’s success. We are proud that their professionalism and diversity—through Nari—reach not only our clients but society as a whole,” adds Andrei Ionescu, Director of Deloitte Technology Delivery Center.

How Nari works: a real-life school example

An experiment in Chicago public schools sought a simple question: What truly helps students graduate high school despite challenges? The result was clear: children who had learned small habits of perseverance, autonomy, and emotional self-regulation were significantly more likely to complete their studies, regardless of test scores or material conditions. These same habits, transformed into micro-routines, are now available in Nari’s library for any parent, teacher, or student in Romania to apply.

The creation and launch of this application also marks Narada’s complete repositioning—from targeted interventions in schools to building an education model that reaches less visible areas and equips children with an “internal safety belt”: courage, emotional balance, clear thinking under pressure, and persistence in the face of difficulty.

Through the “Safety You Can’t See” campaign, Narada aims to help 850 children develop these skills through short 4–6 week interventions by December, and support another 1,500 by the end of the school year. Long-term, the goal is to implement these interventions in 17 schools, reaching over 8,500 students.

Those wishing to support the “Safety You Can’t See” campaign and Narada’s mission can send an SMS to 8864 with the text EDUCATIE, make a recurring donation at www.narada.ro or allocate 20% of their corporate tax to Narada.