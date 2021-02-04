Number of Romanian students in the UK, on the rise. Over 10,000 Romanian students enrolled in UK universities

The number of Romanian students enrolled in UK universities increased by 9.7 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19, according to the latest numbers released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency, the UK’s official agency for higher education statistics. The only country in the EU with a higher increase was Portugal, with 17.3 per cent.

In terms of total numbers, Romania recorded 10,830 students enrolled in UK universities in 2019-20, ranking fifth after Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

”I chose to study in the UK because it offers countless personal and professional opportunities, and the reputation of its teaching and research is unmatched in Europe. I fell in love with the campus and country facilities (libraries, laboratories, infrastructure, civilisation), as well as with the teachers’ passion, which showed whenever they talked about their fields. I find it valuable to be part of a multicultural environment that has undoubtedly taught me a lot about communication and patience, but what I find most valuable is having access to a top education and, along with it, great employment opportunities,” said Roberta Ciuvăț, currently a student in the UK and coordinator of LSRS UK.

Nigel Bellingham, Director of the British Council in Romania, said: ‘This increase shows that Romanian students continue to recognise the UK’s high-quality education system, which is well known for its employability and world-leading teaching standards.

UK graduates are among the most employable in the world, and the UK is the highest rated study abroad destination for quality of teaching and research among students from European countries. We believe – and studies show – that a UK education is a bridge to a bright and successful future, and we want to support young Romanians interested in studying in the UK to follow their dreams and fulfill their potential.’

From September 2021 onwards, most new Romanian and other EU students starting a course in the UK will no longer be eligible for home fee status or student loans. Each UK university will set its own fees for EU students, and several universities are taking steps to support students with access to loans and bursaries. Students are advised to check with the university of their choice for information on fee levels and financial support available.

Students will also need to factor in other practical changes, such as student visas, which have been required for Romanian students wishing to study in the UK for longer than six months since January 2021, unless the student has existing residency in the UK via the UK’s Settlement Scheme.

Despite this, the UK remains the most affordable English-speaking study abroad destination.

In addition, many UK universities are taking action to offer support to EU students coming to study in the UK from 2021-2 and beyond. Offers vary depending on the university and the course, but include capping fees for EU domiciled students starting in 2021-2 at the ‘home fee’ levels, specific scholarships for new EU-domiciled students or opening existing scholarships or bursaries to EU students.

Mr Bellingham added: ‘Together with our university partners, we are working very hard to help Romanian students understand changes that come into place from 2021 so they can get ready with confidence to start their UK education journey.

‘We are sharing information with agents we work with across Romania, and we encourage students to visit universities’ websites or contact them in person for details on the opportunities they provide.’

The British Council Romania offers a series of language exams certificates needed for admissions at the UK universities. Students can register for IELTS or Cambridge Assessment English on the British Council website, where they will also find exams dates, locations, and a series of free preparation materials to help them get ready for their exam day https://www.britishcouncil.ro/en/exam

To find out more about all the changes coming into place for EU citizens starting a new course in the UK from August 2021, students can visit the Study UK website. This includes guides to visas, fees and loan information for UK universities: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/moving-uk/eu-students