Only 2 in 10 Young Romanians Choose Creative Industries

In Romania, less than 20% of young people pursuing higher education choose specializations in the creative and cultural industries (ranging from architecture, arts, design, music, and film, to public relations or journalism), according to public data analyzed by Bucharest Business School*. Although these industries contribute over 5% annually to the GDP**, their potential remains insufficiently harnessed.

Among professionals already active in the sector, only 3% reach management or entrepreneurial positions, according to BBS data. This reality strongly limits the development opportunities of the sector, despite its significant contribution to the national economy.

To address this need, the Creative MBA, developed by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies through Bucharest Business School — the only program in Southeastern Europe dedicated exclusively to the creative and cultural industries (CCI) — is announcing new enrollments for this year’s edition.

Studies show that more than 50% of MBA graduates transition into managerial roles with greater responsibility, and according to MBA.com, salaries increase on average by 25% after completing such a program.

The Creative MBA structure is designed to maximize practical applicability, with 70% of the curriculum based on case studies, applied projects, and cross-sector collaborations. MBA students go through essential modules on business strategy, financial management, innovation, artificial intelligence in business, branding, and leadership, while also gaining access to an international network of mentors and professionals from creative industries.

Courses are taught by professors from top universities such as Bocconi, Nova School of Business and Economics, and Accademia Costume & Moda, as part of educational partnerships between our university and prestigious European institutions. Throughout the program, students travel to Athens and Rome to explore high-performing creative ecosystems and learn directly from international industry leaders. These educational experiences are co-financed by Erasmus+.

“Creative industries have a significant impact on the economy in 2025 and beyond, but talent, without strong managerial skills, cannot generate sustainable growth. Since the launch of the program in 2023, over 50 CCI leaders have joined us, and with the support of a modular, competency-based curriculum, they are building and strengthening viable, competitive businesses, including in international markets,” said Dalia Bologan, Creative MBA Program Director.

3.8% of the European Union’s workforce — approximately 8.7 million people — are employed in the creative and cultural industries, representing a total of 1.2 million companies***.

Even in the era of artificial intelligence, the need for leadership remains essential: in the EU, it is estimated that by 2035, an additional 1.7 million business managers will be needed, presenting a huge opportunity also for CCI professionals****.

The Creative MBA of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, through Bucharest Business School, is designed to address the unique challenges of creative leadership, in a sector that is expected to contribute around 10% to global GDP by 2030.

Enrollments are open until September 14, on the official website https://bbs.ase.ro, and the total cost is €4,000, payable in semester installments of €1,000.

