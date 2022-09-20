Polytechnic University of Buchares to build a new dormitory for students with EUR 24 M

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest announced, on Tuesday, the launch of works for the construction of a new student dormitory, the total value of the project being 24,415,163 euros (VAT included). For this, the institution has the support of the Ministry of Development, through the National Investment Company.

It is the second newly built home for UPB, after one approved by the government a year ago, with an investment value declared at the time at 120 million lei.

The new dormitory will be on the Regie campus and will offer 700 accommodation places (350 rooms). According to UPB, the ten-story building will be equipped on each floor with reading rooms, washers and dryers, and dining rooms. 20 of the rooms will be specially designed for students with disabilities. Solar panels will be installed for domestic hot water.

The value in lei reported by the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Cseke Attila, for the 700 accommodation places, amounts to 101.8 million lei.

The completion time for this project is 24 months.

“It is for the first time, after many years, when the Government of Romania decides to invest in the university, in an investment project intended for students”, says Rector of Bucharest Polytechnic, Mihnea Costoiu.

On the other hand, UPB mentions that this year it also started work on another new dormitory, with 334 accommodation places, to be put into use in October 2023 and benefiting from a declared investment of 5 million euro.