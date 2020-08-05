President Iohannis: School starts on September 14. Most pupils will physically attend classes

President Klaus Iohannis has announced in a press conference today that school starts on September 14, and most the pupils will physically attend classes.

However, depending on the evolution of COVID-19 cases in each locality, the local school authorities will decide what it’s best for its students, according to three draft scenarios: green, yellow and red. The main criteria envisaged in setting these three scenarios is the number of new cases of COVID-19 per thousand inhabitants in the past 14 days.

“The decision to resume classes will take into account the situation in every locality, or even school”, the President said.

The online learning remains an option and will add to the educational process when physical classes are not possible.

Therefore, the green scenario means that there is less than one person/thousand inhabitants detected with coronavirus on average in the respective locality in the past 14 days, yellow scenario– from 1 to 3 persons detected with COVID-19 and the red scenario is enforced where there are more then 3 new cases of Covid in that locality per thousand of inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the red scenario the schools is completely shut down.

The green scenario means that all pupils go to school, the yellow scenario- physical classes/online classes and red scenario- nobody goes to school.

These scenarios will not be valid throughout the whole school year, but they will be updated depending on the local epidemiological situation. “The decision if pupils will go to school or attend online classes will be taken at county level, upon the school’s proposal”, the head of state explained.

Iohannis added that Bucharest is fitting for now into the “green scenario”, likewise most of the localities in Romania. At present, a number of 50 localities would fit into the “red scenario”.

The county command for emergency situation will decide which scenario will be enforced across schools in their localities.

“For instance, the yellow scenario means that kindergartens and the pupils from elementary school will go to school, the 8th and 12th graders will also go to school and the rest of the students will alternate- some will go to school, others will have online courses in order to observe the social distancing rules”.