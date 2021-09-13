President: maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone’s responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that maintaining schools open with physical attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic depends on everyone’s responsibility, underlining that “compliance with health standards and vaccination are essential.”

“This year as well the resumption of the school year takes place, unfortunately, under the spectrum of the pandemic, which is why maintaining schools open with a physical attendance depends on the responsibility of each of us, compliance with health rules and vaccination being essential,” the head of state told the opening ceremony of the new school year at the “Carol I” Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune.

He thanked the pupils, teachers and parents for the significant efforts made during this difficult period, generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iohannis highlighted the significance of the “Educated Romania” project, pointing out that investing in the teaching career is an important pillar of it.

“It is not fair to ask teachers to adapt to a constantly changing world without helping them prepare for it. Initial training, in a rapidly changing world, is not enough. I am glad to note that, fortunately, in your community the idea of lifelong learning has shifted from slogan to practice. I hail the fact that the teachers at the ‘Carol I’ Technological High School have the opportunity to attend training sessions and experience exchanges with partners from other European states. Facilitating access to teacher training programs contributes, together with investments in infrastructure and facilities, to increasing the quality of education and a better educational experience for pupils,” Iohannis pointed out.

He also said that, by implementing the “Educated Romania” Project and with the support of record allocations through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania has the unique chance to radically transform the school environment.