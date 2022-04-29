Romania has won the World Robotics Championship in Houston, USA

The Delta Force team from the National High School of Informatics in Arad, one of the three that represented Romania at the World Robotics Championship, won the big competition in Houston, USA, held between April 20-23.

“We wrote history! It’s hard to describe how we feel right now! We are extremely happy that we managed to do what many thought was impossible, even we, we won the World Robotics Championship in Houston! We are the first international team to win the championship. We are proud to have been able to bring victory to Arad, Romania and the FTC community in Romania! We would like to thank our Up a Creek and Java the Hutts alliance colleagues as well as the Romanian teams, the Nation Through Education association and all the people who supported and encouraged us on all social networks,” the Delta Force Robotics team said.

The FIRST 2022 World Robotics Championships took place this year in Houston, Texas and is an annual international event that celebrates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), preparing young students for the future. This year a total of 160 teams from all over the world raced in the competition.

The Delta Force team qualified to participate in Houston following the National Robotics Championship edition # 6 2022 BRD FIRST Tech Challenge Romania, organized by the non-profit association Nation Through Education. FIRST Tech Challenge Romania is the largest robotics program in Romania for high school students, and the National took place on April 2 and 3, at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. Delta Force Robotics consists of students Octavian Dragoș Botoșan, team captain, Raul Floarea, Cătălin Georgescu, Adrian Albotă, Briana Lucaci, Daria Feher, Raul Munteanu, Robert Rus, Dănuț Tol, Aida Pero, Radu Micle, Mihai Ozarchevici, Sebastian Măcean, Darius Faur. The team’s mentors are teachers Feher Florin, Botoșan Corina.