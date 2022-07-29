Romania ranks 3rd in the world at the International Linguistic Olympiad

The Romanian national linguistic team won 3 medals at the International Linguistic Olympiad held this week in the Isle of Man.

Thus, Mihai Bratu, a student in the 11th grade at the “Tudor Vladimirescu” National College in Târgu Jiu, won a gold medal, Vlad Ștefan Oros, a student in the 11th grade at the “Grigore Moisil” Theoretical High School in Timișoara , obtained a silver medal, and Nicoleta Dobrică, student in the 12th grade at the National College “Sfântul Sava” in Bucharest, won a bronze medal. Also, Vlad Oros obtained from the international jury the special award for the best solution to the first problem.

With this score, Romania adds two new representatives to a list of the most titled participants. Mihai Bratu (gold 2021, gold 2022) thus becomes Romania’s best participant of all time, outranking Dan Mirea (gold 2014, silver 2015) who has held this position for the last 7 years. Nicoleta Dobrića (bronze 2021, bronze 2022) also joins the list that included, alongside Dan, Romania’s Theodor Cucu (bronze 2016, gold 2017) and Matei Banu (bronze 2017, bronze 2019).

The Romanian Olympic team was completed by Rareș Polenciuc, a 12th grade student at the “Roman Vodă” National College in Roman. The team was accompanied by Valentina Cojocaru (doctoral assistant professor at the Faculty of Letters, University of Bucharest; researcher at the “Iorgu Iordan – Alexandru Rosetti” Institute of Linguistics, Bucharest) and Paul Helmer (former Olympian at the International Linguistics Olympiad; associate teaching staff at the Faculty of Automation and Computers of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca).

Romania’s 11th participation in the International Linguistic Olympiad was doubled by the first participation of a team from the Republic of Moldova. Alexandra Jelihovschi, member of the team accompanied by Tatiana Bologan, got an honorable mention, but also a special award for the best solution to the fourth problem.

The international linguistic competition had two tests: an individual test (which lasted 6 hours and involved solving 5 subjects) and another team test (which lasted 4 hours and involved solving one subject).