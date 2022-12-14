Romania surpasses the Balkan countries, 2nd most genius country in the Balkans
Mensa, meaning “table” in the Latin language, is the largest high-IQ society in the world founded in 1946 in England, with the aim to create a community free from all racial and religious distinctions. It is the oldest non-profit organization in the world and the only criterion for admission to Mensa is achieving a score in the top 2 percentile of a standard IQ test.
Each MENSA member country has its own national Mensa constitution based on Mensa’s Minimum Constitutional Requirements.
One of the purposes of Mensa is to identify and foster intelligence for the betterment of humanity. The Mensa Foundation fulfills that by assisting intellectually gifted people in the development of their intellectual and social abilities so that they can better benefit society.
Erudera reported that out of 11 Balkan countries, 7 of them being part of Mensa, the high IQ of people in Romania placed the country 2nd on the list with more than 800 Mensa members.
|
Country
|
Members
|
#1 Serbia
|
1100+
|
#2 Romania
|
800+
|
#3 Slovenia
|
250+
|
#4 Montenegro
|
200+
|
#5 Bulgaria
|
130
|
#6 North Macedonia
|
100+
|
#7 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
No data
The Romanian population has an average IQ score of around 87, according to the results of the latest research on the world’s intelligence quotient.
Balkan countries that are still not part of Mensa International include Croatia, Greece, Albania, and Kosovo.