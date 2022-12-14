Romania surpasses the Balkan countries, 2nd most genius country in the Balkans

Mensa has members of all ages in around 90 countries worldwide. The society provides its members with diverse and exciting opportunities for social, cultural, and intellectual interaction.



It is worth noting that only people with an IQ higher than 132 can participate in this exam.



Mensa, meaning “table” in the Latin language, is the largest high-IQ society in the world founded in 1946 in England, with the aim to create a community free from all racial and religious distinctions. It is the oldest non-profit organization in the world and the only criterion for admission to Mensa is achieving a score in the top 2 percentile of a standard IQ test.





Each MENSA member country has its own national Mensa constitution based on Mensa’s Minimum Constitutional Requirements.

One of the purposes of Mensa is to identify and foster intelligence for the betterment of humanity. The Mensa Foundation fulfills that by assisting intellectually gifted people in the development of their intellectual and social abilities so that they can better benefit society.

Erudera reported that out of 11 Balkan countries, 7 of them being part of Mensa, the high IQ of people in Romania placed the country 2nd on the list with more than 800 Mensa members.

Mensa Romania was founded at the initiative of a Romanian citizen DIM (Direct International Member – Mensa member not affiliated to any national organization) in 1991 , and it does not accept members under the age of 9.

Country Members #1 Serbia 1100+ #2 Romania 800+ #3 Slovenia 250+ #4 Montenegro 200+ #5 Bulgaria 130 #6 North Macedonia 100+ #7 Bosnia and Herzegovina No data