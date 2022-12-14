EDUCATION

Romania surpasses the Balkan countries, 2nd most genius country in the Balkans

By Diana Salceanu
Mensa has members of all ages in around 90 countries worldwide. The society provides its members with diverse and exciting opportunities for social, cultural, and intellectual interaction.
 
Romania is one of these countries that participates in the MENSA exam, one of the most difficult exams in the world. According to some research from Erudera, a HE search platform, Romania came out second in the Balkans with the most participants in MENSA.
 
It is worth noting that only people with an IQ higher than 132 can participate in this exam.
 

Mensa, meaning “table” in the Latin language, is the largest high-IQ society in the world founded in 1946 in England, with the aim to create a community free from all racial and religious distinctions. It is the oldest non-profit organization in the world and the only criterion for admission to Mensa is achieving a score in the top 2 percentile of a standard IQ test.


Each MENSA member country has its own national Mensa constitution based on Mensa’s Minimum Constitutional Requirements. 

One of the purposes of Mensa is to identify and foster intelligence for the betterment of humanity. The Mensa Foundation fulfills that by assisting intellectually gifted people in the development of their intellectual and social abilities so that they can better benefit society.

Erudera reported that out of 11 Balkan countries, 7 of them being part of Mensa, the high IQ of people in Romania placed the country 2nd on the list with more than 800 Mensa members.

Mensa Romania was founded at the initiative of a Romanian citizen DIM (Direct International Member – Mensa member not affiliated to any national organization) in 1991, and it does not accept members under the age of 9.

Country

Members

#1 Serbia

1100+

#2 Romania

800+

#3 Slovenia

250+

#4 Montenegro

200+

#5 Bulgaria

130

#6 North Macedonia

100+

#7 Bosnia and Herzegovina

No data
 

The Romanian population has an average IQ score of around 87, according to the results of the latest research on the world’s intelligence quotient.

Balkan countries that are still not part of Mensa International include Croatia, Greece, Albania, and Kosovo.

Diana Salceanu
