Romania Takes Flight: A Program Breaking Financial Barriers

Vola and The Social Incubator Association launch “Romania Takes Flight,” an initiative that supports exceptional young people in continuing their journey toward excellence and representing Romania with pride, anywhere in the world.

Romania has exceptional youth — but not all can afford to soar

Whether it’s young talents qualified for art, education, sports, or innovation competitions, the program helps them overcome financial and logistical barriers that could prevent them from attending national and international events.

According to studies, 1 in 5 Romanian Olympiad students cannot participate in international competitions due to financial reasons, while data from the National Students’ Council shows that 58% of high-performing students rely exclusively on family support to cover participation costs.

In 2023, according to the Ministry of Education, over 3,400 students and university participants from Romania were invited to international competitions, yet about 20% were unable to attend due to lack of funding.

Financial and logistical support for high-achieving youth

Through Romania Takes Flight, young people can receive financial and logistical assistance to continue their path to excellence, both in Romania and abroad. Support includes airfare, accommodation, travel insurance, transfers, participation fees, and transport of necessary equipment.

Visibility and recognition for inspiring stories

The program also highlights the inspirational stories of these young achievers, giving them public recognition and visibility for their outstanding accomplishments.

“We know Romania has extraordinary young people capable of changing the world if given the chance to follow their dreams. Through Romania Takes Flight, we offer not only financial support but also confidence — the belief that they can reach any goal they set. Sometimes, a plane ticket means more than a trip — it’s the beginning of a success story that can change a life.” said Elena Marin, CSR Manager, Vola.ro.

“For us, every young person has immense potential, and financial barriers should never stand in the way of their dreams. Through this program, we want to show them they are not alone — that a community believes in them and supports them. Romania needs the energy, courage, and talent of its youth, and we aim to be the bridge between their ambitions and the opportunities that can take them far,”

said in her turn Adriana Preda, Executive Director & Board Member, The Social Incubator Association.

How to apply

The program is open to young people aged 14–24 who have already demonstrated remarkable achievements in education, sports, or the arts.

Applications can be submitted via the form available at romaniazboaradeparte.ro, where eligibility criteria and full program details are provided.

Know an exceptional young person who deserves support? Recommend the “Romania Takes Flight” program!