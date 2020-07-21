Romanian children want to go to school, NGO study says

Closing schools amid COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted both on the children’s educational progress and also on their emotional health, and above all, on their online safety, according to the latest survey by Save the Children NGO.

The study shows that boredom is the main negative feeling felt by children (47.5%), followed by fatigue (32.7%), sadness (27.1%) and anger (23.2%). Mostly teenagers say they felt alone, sad or angry.

“Children want to go to school, this is the main direct conclusion of the survey among children”, says Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president Save the Children Romania.

The survey also says that nearly half of Romanian children have no access to a tablet or computer, the only devices that can allow them a real attendance to the online courses, while over 50% of respondents say that one of the main risk of the lockdown period was the addiction to Internet and thus, exposure to aggressive content or fake news.

The study ” The Covid-19 impact on the children in Romania” launched Tuesday surveyed 5,000 Romanian kids from the elementary school, secondary school and high school, through online surveys.

The study also reveals that closing schools and the arbitrary organization of online courses, where it was possible, has prompted pressure situations.

According to the study, the social inequities were worsened by the fact that in the case of the children who had no access to online school, isolation, marginalisation and discrimination have long-term educational and emotional repercussions.

47% of the children had only a mobile phone at hand to attend online lessons, while 27.2% of them did not attend certain subjects during the online school.

57.4% of the respondents said that playing games on the phone, tablet or laptop had been the main leisure activity they had during lockdown, followed by watching TV (44.9%) and social media (40.8%). 7 in 10 children admit they spent from 3 to 4 hours online on a daily basis, while 20.7% of them over 6 hours.

At the same time, 54,7% of the surveyed kids admit that the highest risk the have been exposed to during this time was addiction to Internet. Fake news rank second, while online bullying comes third.