Romanian high school girl from Salaj memorized 199 decimals of the endless mathematical constant Pi

A student of the “Alesandru Papiu Ilarian” Technical College won a contest organized on the occasion of Pi Number Day, memorizing 199 decimals of the mathematical constant whose decimal representation has no end and does not even begin to be repeated.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the educational institution, the college from Zalău has been organizing extracurricular educational activities dedicated to Pi Number Day for 10 years, marked annually on March 14, the project being registered on the International Day of Mathematics platform (idm314.org).

During this year’s edition, there were two exhibitions – “Pi Day … at API” (drawings, posters, decorations, literary creations, etc.) and “PI technology in practice” (products made in CAD / AUTOCAD, robots, etc.). The exhibitions were arranged in the API Exhibition Center and are open for visiting students of the school, but also students of other units in the city.

“There were also two interesting competitions: the traditional Pi Decimal Remembrance Contest and a class competition entitled ‘The Best Pi Class.’ The memorization competition, in which 12 students registered, took place in the ‘Ioan Mocan’ Mathematics Cabinet under the supervision of teachers Sabou Manuela, Sălăjan Mihaela, Jula Claudia and Ardelean Daniel. The first three ranked were: Mureşan Camelia (X A) – 199 decimals, Cherecheş Tudor (XI F) – 168 decimals and Boca Ioana (IX B) – 109 decimals “, says the post.