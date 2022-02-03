Romanian high school students invited to attend “The Switch”, the entrepreneurial competition with prizes of over 40,000 euros

All high school students in grades 9-11 are invited to enter the “The Switch” entrepreneurial competition by February 23;

The competition is dedicated to students from any high school, from all the counties, which are divided into 4 competition regions;

Within the competition are offered 3 prizes of 10,000 euros each and 20 prizes of 500 euros.

Edison, Educativa Group and Social Innovation Solutions have jointly launched the first edition of ”The Switch”, a national entrepreneurial solutions competition for high school students (grades 9-11) who are passionate about entrepreneurship, business or technology. Participation is free and registrations are open until February 23, by filling in the form available on the site, here.

The competition period is January – May 2022 and includes several stages:

January – February 23: official registrations

March 5-6: regional finals

March 18-20: bootcamp weekend

April 28 – May 1: the grand final

Students can register both individually and with other colleagues or friends in a team of up to three people, preferably from the same region. The winners will be those participants who offer innovative solutions to the challenges launched in the competition, that are divided in 3 categories:

A business proposal – the solution based on a business that can change the society in which we live A tech proposal – the solution that focuses on technology A collaborative proposal – the team made up of several participants from other teams, who offer different solutions and come up with an innovative idea for the grand final

The winning solutions will be rewarded with:

500 euros for the solutions qualified for the regional competition (20 winners/ 5 from each competition region);

10,000 euros for the solutions suitable for the national competition (3 winners).

Moreover, the participants have the chance to win other prizes offered by the project partners, even if they did not reach the final.

“Edison is the meeting place of entrepreneurship with technology and our goal is to bring students as close as possible to these two areas of the future. We know that young people are motivated by competitions, that’s why we designed The Switch, the contest that can mobilize them and arouse their most creative, crazy, but also useful and innovative ideas. We reward high school students who have a vision for the future, those who are looking for answers to the questions << Why? >> and << How? >> and those who want to make a difference around them. We are looking for sustainable business & tech solutions that can solve the most important problems of society. Good luck to everyone!” says Tudor Popescu, coordinator of The Switch and Edison Clubs

Each registered participant will receive detailed feedback from the jury that made the evaluation, consisting of experts and mentors from local and national organizations: well-known entrepreneurs, experts in sustainable technology and surprise guests, all of them united by concern for the future and passion for new and exciting solutions. Among them are: Alina Burlacu, RBL; Cornel Amariei, LUMEN inventor; Indira Abdulvoap, CEO at Logiscool and business mentor at EA -The Entrepreneurship Academy; Alexandru Ghiță, President of Educativa Group, entrepreneur; Olivia Vereha, Code4Romania; Alexandru Dancu, researcher, Alumni of Aspen România.

More details about the project and the evaluation stages can be found on the official website of the competition: https://theswitch.ro/